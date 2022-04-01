Mexican golfers celebrate inclusion of Lorena Ochoa in the LPGA Hall of Fame

Lorena Ochoa and Gaby Lopez. Photo: Twitter @LorenaOchoaR

The Mexican Lorraine Ochoa was integrated into Hall of Fame from Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) after a change in the organization’s internal rules that allowed it to meet the requirement. It is no longer mandatory to have had a career of at least ten years in the circuit, so the Tapatia, with its almost eight, was finally worthy of recognition.

Given this, golfers like Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz and Gaby Lopez, did not take long to congratulate the woman from Guadalajara and celebrate that the LPGA finally included her among its greatest exponents. The three, current in the sport, agreed that Ochoa was the icon to follow and inspiration to become what they are today.

“Well, I was able to join that select group of friends, players who shone a lot throughout their careers. It is a very different and special feelingbecause for me the LPGA it is a family. I want to thank everyone who has accompanied me on this path and I am very excited, “said Lorena for Milenio after the fact was made known.

The golfer spent just over seven years on the sport’s top circuit. In them she achieved 27 victories within the LPGA Tour. Her professional debut was recorded in May 2002 when she was invited to contest the Welch’s / Circle K Championship where she finished fifth. Her place on the LPGA was obtained in 2003 and she became the second Mexican to do so.

”His career was impressive.although it was short. I know she had a lot more in the tank to give us. Everything she did in the short time she played was spectacular and she was someone who really motivated me personally. She taught us to realize that we can reach the top of the world ranking and not see it as something far away or a dream. I congratulate her very much because it is more than deserved”, said Abraham Ancer.

Ochoa was number one in April 2007 and stayed there for 158 consecutive weeks. Her retirement, in 2010, meant the end of this streak. In Mexican sport, she is considered the best golfer of all time.

The 30-year-old Mexican carlos ortiz said about it: ”has been an example not only as a golfer, but also as a person. She inspired me a lot, because I got to see her become the best player in college, then professional, and then number one in the world.”

Gaby Lopez, who is known to have a close relationship with Lorena Ochoa, considered her inclusion in the Hall of Fame as a historic event for all of Mexico. “Is a dream come true for the whole country. He has left us an impressive legacy on and off the golf course. She is an excellent player and an even better person. I am very lucky to have had her by my side as a friend and as a mentor,” she maintained.

