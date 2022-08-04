Mexican Joey Meneses shone with a home run in his Major League debut

The 30-year-old first baseman made his debut with the Washington team and shone with a spectacular home run that paid off with the fifth run for his team in the duel against the New York Mets.

After a long wait in his career as a professional baseball player, Joey Meneses received the opportunity to perform major league debut. Dave Martínez, manager of the Washington Nationals, decided to call the former Tomateros player from Culiacán, Sinaloa, to include him in the line-up for the regular season match against the New York Mets, a decision that was reciprocated with a spectacular homerun in the second game of the series.

The culichi first baseman appeared in the seventh place in the order at bat designated for the game against the New Yorkers, a turn he had thanks to starting in his natural position inside the diamond. Although his debut generated expectations for having become one of the Longest-lived Mexican players to make their debutdid not manage to materialize all his experience in his first attempt from the plate, as it was ponchado por Jacob deGrom in the second inning.

Five more rolls had to pass before the player could make his spectacular presentation before the Nationals fans. Thus, in the seventh Inning, he took the bat again with determination, although he did it to face the Cuban reliever Yoan Lopez Leyva from the mound

(Foto: Twitter/@Nationals)

On that occasion he did not experience the same pressure as in his first at-bat, where he had two outs against, and he carried out his participation without players on base. In that way, he overcame the 96-mile throw from his launcher and landed a lofty shot that went over 405 feet between center field and right field. Noticing the trajectory, the patrolmen resigned themselves to seeing the ball get lost in the stands, above the blackboard.

In the midst of the jubilation of the fans present on the field of play, the Cabajoey trotted along the three bases until step on rubber for the first time in history in a Major League stadium thanks to the solo home run. Although he did not express effusiveness on his way home, upon reaching the dugout he celebrated with his teammates the privilege of having scored the last race of the match.

Meneses had the opportunity to appear at the plate four times, in which he managed to connect, for the only time, the home run. Thanks to this, he began to consolidate his statistics in Major League Baseball (MLB) with .250 average4-1, un home run, a run scored and the same number of productions. Likewise, he left two players on base, recorded two strikeouts, as well as one air out.

Meneses also represented Mexico at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Photo: Jorge Silva/REUTERS)

The trajectory of Meses to reach the Major Leagues has been different from those traveled by a large part of the currently active Mexican players. And it is that the departure of Juan Soto and Josh Bell of the Nationals led to the call of the culichi, who had more than 10 seasons playing games with minor league teams.

Before making his debut on the top circuit, he was associated with the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, as well as Japan’s Orix. Meanwhile, he also played matches with the Culiacan tomato growers in the Mexican Pacific League (LMP), where he won four titles, played the Caribbean Series and received recognition from MVP in final series and a Gold Glove. In his career he also appears to have been part of the roster that came to represent Mexico in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Joey Meneses became the number one Mexican-born baseball player 143 to be called up by a major league team to make his debut, as well as the first diamond player from Culiacán to play an MLB game.

In the absence of Soto and Bell on the Nationals roster, coupled with the good presentation that he consolidated in his debut, Meneses could repeat his appearance in the last game of the series against the Metswho dominate the National League Eastern Conference standings.

