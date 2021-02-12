Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano presented a surprise call without stars from Cruz Azul, Pumas and Chivas

Jaime Lozano presented a surprise call without stars from Cruz Azul, Pumas and Chivas (Photo: Twitter / @FMF)

This Thursday, the coach Jaime Lozano announced its call for the Mexican team U23, team that will look for a ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 25 players will be focused on a microcycle for the pre-Olympic tournament, which will be held in Jalisco.

In the goal the name of Sebastian Jurado, the jewel of Cruz Azul that is expected to be the replacement of veteran José de Jesús Corona. In addition, he is one of the stars of the tournament, Luis Angel Malagón of Necaxa and the young man Carlos Moreno of Pachuca.

In the defensive line part of the rear of the Chivas de Guadalajara stands out with Gilberto Sepúlveda and Alejandro Mayorga. Likewise, America is not left behind with the call of Ramón Juárez and Emilio Lara.

The rest of the defense is Adrián Mora from Monterrey, Johan Vasquez from Pumas, Salvador Reyes of Puebla, as well as the youth of the Xolos of Tijuana Vladimir Loroña and Víctor Guzmán.

Announcement of the Mexican Under-23 team for the pre-Olympic (Photo: FMF)

Jesús “Canelo” Angulo, Uriel Antuna and Fernando “Nene” Beltrán they raised the name of the Sacred Flock again with their summons. Likewise, Sebastian Cordova appears on behalf of the representative of the Eagles.

The other midfielders are Kevin Castañeda from Toluca, Alejandro Zendejas of the Rays of Necaxa, Jose Esquivel of the Braves of Juárez, Erik Lira of Pumas and Carlos Rodriguez of Rayados de Monterrey.

Finally, in those in charge of scoring the goals, the name of the rojiblancos stands out again with the star Jose Juan Macías and the young man Cesar Huerta. Marcel ruiz of the Xolos Tijuana and Jose Godinez of Lion complete the list.

Among the great absences are Santiago Giménez and Roberto Alvarado Hernández, who have played a large part of this semester with Cruz Azul (Photo: Reinhold Matay / USA TODAY Sports)

Among the great absences are Santiago Giménez and Roberto Alvarado, who have played a large part of this semester with Cruz Azul. Also, it was missing from the list Alexis Vega of the Chivas and Alan Mozo of Pumas.

These players will be introduced on Sunday 14 and until Wednesday 17 February at a rally to be held in the High Performance Center (CAR), located in Mexico City.

“It is worth mentioning that the Mexican Pre-Olympic team will work under strict health protocols, to guarantee that it is carried out in a safe environment for all the players called ”, reads a statement from the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF).

Alexis Vega and the controversy of his absence in the selection

The absence of Alexis Vega could be due to a comment he said last month in relation to the Tricolor microcycles (Photo: Courtesy / Club Guadalajara)

The absence of Alexis Vega could be due to a comment you said last month in relation to the microcycles of the Tricolor. The forward said he prefers to stay and train with Chivas instead of going to a call-up.

“I see it from another way. If there is a microcycle, I prefer to stay here in Chivas, train and be at the disposal of the team “explained the rojiblanco striker at a press conference last January.

The Mexican, although he recognized the importance of the concentrations of the Tri, assured that it is better for footballers to stay in their teams to avoid risk of injury. He recalled his case, which kept him off the court for a few weeks and closed the tournament without fully rehabilitating.

The forward said he prefers to stay and train with Chivas instead of going to a call-up (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



“For Jimmy and his coaching staff it is important to recruit the players to plan a good pre-Olympic. I feel like they don’t need much because the players know each other a lot, it is a litter of footballers who have played in various teams or in the national team ”, he added.

It is worth remembering that Alexis Vega presented a second degree sprain syndesmosis of the right ankle. This was due to a foul during the friendly match who played the Mexican Under-23 team against Cruz Azul.

The matter became controversial because the Sacred Flock tried to have the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero disqualified for lack, something that did not bear fruit. In addition, they accused the Tri medical team of not giving the necessary notice of the injury of their player.

