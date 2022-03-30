Mexican National Team: which powers would you avoid during the group stage of Qatar 2022

Mexico will be part of the second pot in the Qatar 2022 group draw (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

The Mexican National Team is one victory or draw away from securing its direct ticket to the World Cup. Qatar 2022. The irregular performance they have experienced in recent games has made them lose places in the world ranking made by FIFA. In that sense, it was relegated to being part of the second group of selections in the classificationwhich would occupy the second drum of the draw and they will not collideat least in the first phase.

According to the cut made February 10, 2022the tricolor combo is in place number 12 of the world ranking with 1647.9 units. Statistics place him as the fourth best team from pot number 2. It is worth mentioning that, in accordance with the rules imposed by FIFA, teams that are part of the same sector they cannot share the same group. In that sense, Mexico would avoid world champions and runners-up.

The Danish National Team is the best placed in the second pot (Photo: Piroschka Van De Wouw/REUTERS)

Christian Eriksen’s team has been one of the great revelations in recent years. During Euro 2021, the Danes managed to sneak into the semi-finals where they fell against England by two goals to one. Meanwhile, during the qualification for Qatar 2022 he finished in the first place in group F on teams such as Scotland, Israel and Austria, among others.

The Netherlands team returned to the World Cup after a year of absence (Photo: Piroschka Van De Wouw/REUTERS)

The Netherlands is already a well-known rival for Mexicans thanks to the controversial penal by Arjen Robben. It is the second best team in the second pot and they managed to return to the World Cup after their absence in 2018finishing as leaders in their sector on combined as Turkey and Norway. Clockwork orange has been runner-up three times, that is, 1974,1978 and 2010.

The German National Team came out of the first places in the classification made by FIFA (Photo: Piroschka Van De Wouw/REUTERS)

One of the most notable surprises was the disappearance of Germany from the first hype. The Teutons will not be able to face Mexico in the first round as happened four years ago, when they were beaten by Juan Carlos Osorio and a goal by Hirving Lozano. They earned their ticket by beating North Macedonia and Romania with a wide points advantage in group J. For their part, they are Four-time world champions thanks to the titles of 1954, 1970, 1990 and 2014.

The Americans will return to the World Cup after their absence in Russia 2018 (Photo: Carlos Ramírez/EFE(

In addition to being part of the same group, the Americans will not be able to face Mexico in the first round because they belong to the same confederation. However, Greg Berhalter’s team is relying on his talented youth to shock the world and try to make it in Qatar after missing out on Russia 2018.

Switzerland will also be part of the second pot (Photo: Dylan Martinez/REUTERS)

The Swiss team is two positions below Mexico in the standings. However, in the group stage of the European qualifiers they made merits to outpoint Italy and send them to the playoffs. Throughout their history they have not lifted the champion trophy and their best achievement has been reach the quarterfinal round three times.

Croatia will seek the dispute of its second consecutive final (Photo: Reuters)

Croatia is a rival known to Mexico and has stood out in recent years. After being overtaken by the tricolor and eliminated in the group stage at Brazil 2014, the Croats improved their performance and they sneaked to the final in Russia 2018, where they were overtaken by France. They achieved their sixth classification having surpassed in points Russia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The Uruguayan team was the third best team in Conmebol (Photo: /Sebastiao Moreira/EFE)

The South American team will also not be able to face Mexico in the first round. Being the third best team in Conmebol, they achieved their 13th place in the World Cup, a tournament they have won twice, that is, 1930 and 1950.

The positions could be modified in the course of the dispute of the rest of the elimination matches, as well as friendlies. It is worth mentioning that the final ranking to draw the teams in the eight groups of Qatar 2022 He will hold his court on March 31, 2022. So far, the only defined hype is the first one, which will be made up of Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

