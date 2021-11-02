Mexican national team will face Chile in a friendly match in Austin

The Mexican Soccer Team will face Panama on the third day of the World Cup Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

The teams of Mexico and Chile will play on December 8 in Austin, Texas, a friendly match.

The Mexican Football Federation announced that the meeting is part of the traditional annual tour of El Tri in the United States, known as’MexTour’, Although Austin will serve as the stage for the first time in 19 years.

Mexico and Chile have met 32 ​​times.

Mexico won sixteen times, the Chileans twelve and both drew four times.

The last time they played, Mexico won 3-1 in a friendly in San Diego, California.

Both teams participate in the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup; Mexico leads the Concacaf with four wins, two draws and 14 points, while Chile is sixth in the Conmebol tournament, with three games won, four draws, five defeats and 13 units.

Mexico lost last week 3-2 in a friendly with Ecuador in which neither side played with their main figures; It was the fifth setback for the team in the stage of coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who has 31 wins and seven draws since taking over tri in January 2019.

In the qualifying rounds, Mexico will reappear on November 12 against the United States in Cincinnati, while Chile will play Paraguay on November 11.

The Chileans are looking to string together a winning streak to enter a winning streak and enter the World Cup qualifying spots, after being left out of Russia 2018, months after their outstanding performances in the Copa América.

EFE

KEEP READING:

FIFA sanctioned Mexico for homophobic chants: two games without an audience and an economic fine

Raúl Jiménez and Héctor Herrera were nominated for the Best Player in the World

The reason why Miguel Layún is looking for a job with Martinoli and Dr. García at TV Azteca