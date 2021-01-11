Mexican racquetball player Paola Longoria was nominated for “Best Athlete of All Time”

Mexican Paola Longoria has been nominated for the award for “Best Athlete of All Time” (Photo: Twitter)

The Mexican racquetball player Paola Longoria has been nominated for the award for “Best Athlete of All Time” (Greatest Athlete of All Time) awarded by the World Games. Compete against 23 other nominees, particularly outstanding athletes in their respective sports, for this highly prestigious recognition of their entire career performance.

Longoria not only stands out for the nomination, but because is the only Mexican among those considered. Paola Michelle Longoria López is a 31-year-old racquetball player, born in the city of San Luis Potosí, in central Mexico.

It is considered a living legend in the world of professional racquetball internationally, as he has achieved 106 titles in competitions organized by Ladies Professional Racquetball Tour (LPRT), the most renowned and recognized organization in this sport.

In 2020 he managed to win four medals, despite the fact that, due to the pandemic of COVID-19, many of the racquetball sports matches were canceled. In his carrer, won the International Racquetball Federation women’s world championship three times, something that only two other racquetball players in the world have managed to achieve: Michelle Gould and Cheryl Gudinas.

He has excelled in the women’s singles and doubles categories. Beside Samantha Salas, also Mexican, has formed a duo that tops the ranking of couples in professional racquetball.

She is the first Mexican to be considered the best racquetball player on the planet by the Professional Women’s Raquetball Tour (Photo: Mexican Olympic Committee)

She is the first Mexican to be considered the best racquetball player on the planet by the Women’s Professional Racquetball Organization, in English. He has topped the ranking in 12 of the last 13 seasons.

In the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011, Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019 has won three gold medals, respectively, by the Teams, Doubles and Individual categories. He has also excelled in Central American and Caribbean Games, winning two gold medals in Cartagena, Colombia in 2006 and another two in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico in 2010.

The World Games are an international event of multiple sports and disciplines that are not included in the Olympics. These are organized by the International World Games Association (IWGA) and are officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee. They are celebrated every four years.

The list of 24 nominees was released on January 4 on the organization’s website, where they state that each of the athletes on the list is considered an extraordinary athlete who has excelled in one or more editions of the World Games (World Games).

Paola Michelle Longoria López is a 31-year-old Mexican racquetball player, born in the city of San Luis Potosí (Photo: Twitter)

The winner will be chosen based on user votes on the internet. If you want to support Paola Longoria, or any other of the famous athletes nominated, you can do so on this portal. This is the dynamics of voting: you must give two votes to different athletes and you can make new votes every 24 hours.

On January 20 will be chosen only the 10 athletes with the highest number of votes to continue in the race, the rest will be removed. Voting closes on February 1 and the candidate who has received the most public support, among these 10 select athletes, will receive this important recognition.

At this time of voting, Mexican Longoria is in third place, surpassed only by Nicol David, retired squash player from Malaysia and Russian sumo wrestler Batyr Altyv.

