Mexican Stefani Jiménez will test with Atlético de Madrid

Stefani Jiménez, goalkeeper of Atlético de San Luis. Photo: @AtletiDeSLPFem

The growth of Women’s MX League continues to bear fruit and reaping good relations, such is the case of the Atlético de San Luis goalkeeper (although the link with the Spanish team benefits from the relationship of the Spanish team as majority shareholder). The Mexican soccer player Stefani Jiménez will join the campus Atletico Madrid with which he will carry out a whole week of training with a view to testing for a possible transfer.

Jimenez of 27 years old will seek to make a place in the Iberdrola League, the first division of soccer in Spain, and become the fourth Aztec representative in the championship. In previous months, Alberto MarreroCEO of the Potosí institution, confirmed the consolidation of a project together with the people of Madrid, with which it seeks to improve cooperation between clubs, as well as to facilitate the exchange of players and the performance of tests for both the women’s category and the manly.

“(…) Also with Lola, the director of the women’s team, we are also now looking at a player who can travel now at the end of the season with the Atletico Madrid to try out for a few days there and with this synergy that is being created, it will help us to gradually increase both the players and the players who go from there to here or vice versa”, said the manager during the course of the Grita México tournament. Closure 2022.

The goalkeeper, originally from the state of Colima, began her professional career in Mexico with Tigres de la UANL and remained with the team from 2019 to 2020. She was later signed by Juárez, a team with which she caught the attention of the media and fans for his performances. By 2021, Jiménez was finally united with the Potosinas.

Stefani’s activity in Clausura 2022, however, has not been constant. The goalkeeper suffered an injury to the cruciate ligaments in her knee that took her away from the courts for most of the championship. She was barely able to play four games, although to her credit, she did not concede a goal in any of them. At the group level, Atlético de San Luis finished in eleventh position with 20 points after five wins, five draws and seven losses.

Currently there are four Aztec representatives who are militating with a team in the Spanish first division. In case everything turns out well for Jiménez, it could become the fifth. In addition, she would be the third footballer. So far, they are: Kenti Robles, Real Madrid midfielder (with a past at Atlético de Madrid); Sofía Álvarez Tostado, defender who joined the ranks of Valencia at the beginning of 2022; Itzel González, goalkeeper who emigrated to Spain almost at the same time as Álvarez to sign with Sevilla.

The fourth Mexican is Pamela Tajonar, who has been installed in Iberian football for more than a decade. In her career, she has spent time with teams such as Málaga, Levante, Sevilla, Barcelona, ​​Logroño and currently, Villarreal.

If the arrival of Stefani Jiménez at Atlético de Madrid materializes, it will mean that she becomes part of the fourth most winning team in Spain since the league has been played. The mattresses add four trophies (1990, 2017, 2018, 2019) for three runner-ups. In addition, it has a Spanish Cup and a Super Cup.

