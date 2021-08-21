Mexican women’s indoor volleyball team is ready for the Continental Championship

The women’s indoor volleyball team is ready for the Continental Championship to be held in Guadalajara, Jalisco. (Photo: Facebook / @ volleyballFMVB)

CONADE provides support for the holding of the Women’s Indoor Volleyball Continental Championship of the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean (NORCECA). The matches will be held from August 26 to 31, the venue will be in the City of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The volleyball team has expressed that they are ready for the matches: “ Mexico ready! Remember that our Aztec warriors are waiting for us for the NORCECA Continental Championship to be held next week. Already with the complete team, those led by Coach Rafael Petry are preparing for this great event ”shared the Mexican Volleyball Federation, AC on his Facebook page.

The Mexican Women’s Indoor Volleyball Team It is directed by Coach Rafael Petry and the players that make up the team are: Karina Flores, Patricia Valle, Samantha Bricio, Angela Paulett Muñoz, Grecia Castro, Andrea Rangel, Ivone Martínez, Christian Daianne Álvarez, Jocelyn Urías, Seomara Sainz, Joseline Landeros , Daniela Siller, Sashiko Sanay and María Fernanda Rodríguez.

The women’s indoor volleyball team will face seven countries and only two will achieve their place in the 2022 World Cup. (Photo: Facebook @ volleyballFMVB)

Indoor volleyball is made up of six players on each team who face each other on a court 18 meters long by 9 meters wide and a 2.24 meter net divides the teams. The game is won by the team that has the victory in three out of five sets. Mexico’s women’s team will seek to win its pass to the 2022 World Cup to be held in Poland and the Netherlands.

The Continental Championship is supported by the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE). The Mexican team in the first group will face the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica, while the second will be made up of the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico teams. The quarterfinals They will be held on August 29, the semifinals will be on the 30th and the final for the gold or bronze medal will be played on August 31.

Coach Rafael Petry has his sights set on returning women’s indoor volleyball to the Olympic Games. This sport has only been represented in the 1968 Olympics that were held in Mexico, but the women’s team wants to break with that and rejoin the world’s highest sports fair. In his strategic plan as a coach is to discover the best talents, but also, he focuses on the younger generations. Although Mexico will face the Dominican Republic, which is a world power in volleyball, they have not lost their enthusiasm and continue to work to improve the results.

Volleyball Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean (Photo: Twitter / @ Norceca_Info)

The Mexican players will be in two Olympic cycles, first in 2024 and then in Los Angeles in 2028. Although the environment is very competitive and complicated, the Brazilian coach sees a great opportunity in the players from Mexico, his plan is to be in various competitions to be the best prepared and be able to qualify for the Paris Olympics. The Continental Championship will be the beginning of the first Olympic cycle of the Mexican team, after that, they will focus on competing in tournaments in Europe. Both the coach and the Mexican team are optimistic and their main objective is to take indoor volleyball to the next Olympics.

