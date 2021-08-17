Mexican women’s league: Tigres beat San Luis and record 26 games without losing

Katty Martínez (picture), feline gunner, scored three goals in the duel, her second triplet of the tournament, the first was achieved on date three in 8-1 over Necaxa. He shares the individual scoring lead with Alicia Cervantes from Guadalajara with seven goals each. (Photo: EFE)

The Tigres champions set a 26-game mark on Monday without losing in the Mexican women’s league by beating San Luis 5-1 on the fifth day of the Apertura 2021.

The previous record of 25 games without falling also belonged to the felines. Las Tigres has not lost since matchday two of Clausura 2021.

At San Luis, a subsidiary of Atlético de Madrid in Mexico, The Spanish Beatriz Parra, forward, and Marta Perarnau, defender, made their debut. Parra played the 90 minutes; Perarnau entered in 65.

Brazilian forward Stefanny Ferrer saw no action for the Tigers with a sprained left ankle suffered Sunday.

After five days of Apertura 2021, the Tigres are undefeated leaders with 15 points, Guadalajara and Monterrey follow them with 13, America chases them with 12 points.

Also this Monday, America, led by Englishman Craig Harrington, beat Pachuca 0-2 as a visitor, a team in which Jaime Correa made his debut as coach instead of Spanish Antonia Is, who left the technical direction due to family problems.

American Stephanie Ribero had a good performance for the Eagles with a couple of shots that hit the post, in the first half, and on the crossbar, in the second period; played 79 minutes.

Tijuana beat Pumas 1-2 at home. The American Angelina Hix had a discreet performance for the visiting team, came out of exchange in the 79th minute; Y Santos drew 2-2 with Atlas.

Date five began on Friday with a 1-1 draw between Querétaro and León.

Colombian goalkeeper Vanessa Córdoba, from Querétaro, played the 90 minutes, she could do nothing to avoid the tying goal. For the Lion, Panamanian midfielder Marta Cox entered the exchange in the 61st minute, although it did not generate any hazard options.

Also on Friday, Monterrey beat Mazatlán 3-0 away from home.

On saturday the Toluca drew 1-1 with Juárez FC.

On Sunday, Guadalajara beat Necaxa 6-0 and Puebla beat Cruz Azul 3-0 with two goals from Brazilian Verónica Martins, who entered in the 61st minute in her debut in the Mexican women’s league. For La Maquina, the Costa Rican Michelle Montero entered in the 66th minute.

