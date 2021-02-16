Mexican women’s team will celebrate return to the Azteca Stadium with a new DT and luxury call-up

The Mexican Soccer Federation announced two preparation matches for the women’s team (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

This Monday, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced two preparation matches for the women’s team. In addition, they released the list of 26 players called up for such encounters.

Through a statement, the agency indicated that the female Tri will face his counterpart from Costa Rica on February 20 and 23 in Mexico City. These will serve as the debut of Monica Vergara in the national technical direction.

The first match will be on February 20 at 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The striking thing is that the tricolor set He will return to the Azteca Stadium field after a 14-year absence.

Nevertheless, there are still lights and shades in the logistics of the match, since a few hours later Cruz Azul will play on the same grass against Toluca (7:00 p.m.). Juan Reynoso, coach of The Machine, admitted that has no knowledge of the protocol prevention for the health emergency of COVID-19.

“You really catch me out of place, I have no knowledge. I would lie to you if I gave an answer. I imagine that at the end of the conference they will update me on what is coming next Saturday, ”said the Peruvian at the press conference this Monday.

The last match of the women’s team at Coloso of Santa Úrsula was the June 5, 2007 when the greens faced Panama. This was a duel in preparation for the Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro of the same year, where the locals won three goals to one.

In turn, the last official engagement in the two-time World Cup he was May 7, 2003 against Japan. It was in a Repechage match for the Women’s World Cup of the United States 2003, in which the Aztecs tied at two goals and lost the series in the return leg in the Japanese country.

The second preparation meeting will be on February 23 at 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). However, this will be held at the High Performance Center (CAR) of the Federation.

Monica Vergara’s luxury call

This Monday, “under strict health protocols”, started the second concentration of the Tri Femenil at the CAR facilities. This It will end until next Wednesday, February 24, one day after the match against the Tico team.

In the call for Mónica Vergara there are big surprises. In addition to a large number of players from Liga MX Femenil, it will be the first time that the coach it will have selected ones that play in the Old Continent.

In the goal, the appearance of Cecilia Santiago from PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands. They second it Sofia Alvarado of Texas Christian University e Itzel Gonzalez of the Xolos of Tijuana.

On the defensive line he recounts the first call of City of Robles, who is one of the pillars of Real Madrid of Spain. In addition, the seal of the north is marked with the calls for Alejandra Espinoza and Elissa Sierra of Tigres, as well as Irina Flores and Andrea Sánchez Sánchez de Rayadas.

In the rest of the defense it is composed of Vanessa Rodriguez de OKlahoma State University; Rene Reyes University of Alabama; Anais Rodríguez from the University of California; Y Jimena Lopez from Eibar in Spain.

The midfield is dominated by the Liga MX runners-up and champions. Rebeca Bernal, Diana Evangelista and Nicole Pérez will be the representatives of Rayadas, as well as the calls of Liliana Mercado and Guadalupe Sánchez of Tigres.

Montserrat Hernandez from America; Joana robles by Atlas and Silvana Flores England’s Reading complete the list to defend the midfield.

Finally, in the offensive, the call of Alison González of Atlas, who is the scorer of the Guard1anes 2021 tournament. There will also be European experience with Angelica Palacios of the Royal Society of Spain.

The rest of the scorers are Daniela espinosa from America, Alicia cervantes Chivas, as well as Katty Martínez and Stephany Mayor of Tigres.

