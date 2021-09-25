Mexico began the search for the Bicampeonato in the U23 Baseball World Cup

Sonora will host the 2021 edition of the U23 Baseball World Cup (Photo: WBSC)

The U23 Baseball World Cup It was inaugurated on September 23, where the representative team of Mexico will face the Czech Republic. The tournament will be based in Hermosillo and Ciudad Obregón with an approximate duration of just over a week. The closing game is scheduled for next Saturday October 2nd.

The best age-limited teams in the world will be measured in intense matches divided into two groups to play approximately 50 encounters. The Yaquis Stadium It will be the framework for the duels of the Mexican representative, who appears as one of the favorites to become champion after winning the title in the 2018 edition held in Colombia.

The Mexicans will have to overcome the obstacles proposed by the selections of the Czech Republic, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Germany and Chinese Taipei, countries that make up the group A of the contest. The first three places in each group will be awarded their pass to the final round.

Monterrey was the first host city of this tournament that had its inaugural edition in 2016, where young Japanese baseball players became world champions, demonstrating superiority and a prolific future ahead.

The best baseball teams will face each other in this U23 World Cup (Photo: Jasen Vinlove / REUTERS)



The tournament was originally scheduled for 2020, however, due to the problems related to the pandemic by COVID-19, the current edition had to be postponed until this year 2021. For this reason, the 24 year old players were enabled to participate, despite no longer giving the age, something similar to what happened in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the national soccer teams.

In this edition of 2021, three countries will be participating that previously have already achieved a medal in the U23 World Cups. They are Mexico, Venezuela and Korea, nations that managed to position themselves in the first places of the past tournaments.

The President of the WBSC, Riccardo Fraccari, declared in the days before the start of the competition about what the organization of this tournament means: “It is the greatest honor in baseball to play for your country and we wanted to do everything possible to serve the athletes and at the same time preserve the integrity of the original 2020 event ″.

This year’s tournament runs from September 23 to October 2 (Photo: WBSC)

This World Cup will be broadcast for more than 600 million people fans of the diamond sport. Fans will have the possibility to enjoy the tournament in three different languages: English, Korean and Spanish. Megacable, one of the leading telecommunications companies in Mexico, will provide production services as host announcer.

WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup coverage and partners include:

In addition, the rest of the countries will be able to participate in the matches watching them live from the platforms of YouTube y Facebook. The WBSC reported that they will broadcast all the matches of the contest. The pages to follow the activities completely free will be: www.youtube.com/wbsc and www.facebook.com/wbsc.

Tik Tok Live will also serve as a tool to surround fans with more intimate details of what happens throughout the competition. Through the official WBSC account on this social network, fans will be able to follow the best moments behind the scenes of the teams and matches.

