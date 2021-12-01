Mexico comes from behind and beat the USA in the Basketball World Cup

In Chihuahua, northern Mexico, coach Omar Quintero’s team reached the half with nine points down, but won 31-12 in the third quarter and secured the victory there. Archive image. EFE / EPA / Georgia Panagopoulou



The Mexican team made a spectacular comeback in the third quarter to defeat the United States 97-88 on Monday and finish undefeated in the first window of the Basketball World Cup.

In Chihuahua, northern Mexico, coach Omar Quintero’s team reached the half with nine points down, but won 31-12 in the third quarter and secured the victory there.

Led by Isaiah Thomas, with more than 500 NBA gamesThe United States imposed conditions in the first half in which they prevailed with physical play, with good transitions and great speed.

In the first quarter, Mexico started well, although after four minutes the Americans began to make a difference by scoring two out of three shots from behind and showing superiority in the paint.

Despite that, Mexico was up 19-18 with 2:21 minutes remaining, however, from there the rival imposed its defense, dried up the attack of the Mexicans and finished 28-21 ahead.

Thomas grew in the second set in which he led his team’s attack, swept the defense and lhe bequeathed 13 units with nine assists.

The third quarter seemed like a work of fiction; Mexico passed over United States 31-12 and went ahead 79-69.

Triples from Paul Stoll and Orlando Méndez at the start excited the Mexicans who suddenly they stole balls, increased the effectiveness and took the powerful riva out of the wayl, with numerous turnovers.

The Mexican defense did not allow the United States to enter, who resented Thomas’s rest. The United States tried to put order in the last quarter.

In less than 80 seconds he made seven points, the last with a triple by Thomas, and approached 73-79, which made manager Quintero react, who gathered his band to try to rebuild the operation.

The ‘time out’ worked. After three and a half minutes of drought, the Mexicans returned to the game with a triple by Girón that put the scoreboard 82-76.

Americans were desperate, more in the last five minutes, with Thomas off the court.

The United States approached 90-86, 1:49 from the end, but Daniel Amigo made a basket and after a steal by Gabriel Girón, 1:15 from finishing, to The Mexicans only had to play calmly, which they did to win.

For Mexico Orlando Méndez scored 27 points and for the United States the best was Thomas, with 21.

Mexico, which beat Puerto Rico 90-86 this Sunday, will reappear on February 24 against Cuba, in the second advantage, in which the United States, winner of Cuba 95-90, will go against Puerto Rico.

