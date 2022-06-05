Mexico defeated Indonesia and awaits results to advance in the Maurice Revello Tournament

Mexico’s victory over Indonesia in the Maurice Revello tournament. Photo: @TournoiMRevello

The Mexican team participating in the junior tournament Maurice Revello He managed to beat his rival at stake corresponding to the last date of the group stage and with this he keeps alive the hope of advancing to the next round. The Tri won by two goals to nil to its similar of Indonesia to reach six points, but awaits third-party results to know its fate in the prestigious competition.

With annotations from Santiago Munoz y Jorge Ruvalcaba, the national team returned to the path of victory. In a match in which both teams disputed the possibility of being the best second place in the tournament (the first of each group and the best second advance to the semifinals), the parity on the scoreboard was maintained until almost half of the game.

However, a reckless tackle by an Asian defender inside the box was flagged as a foul by the central referee. He was the former Santos Laguna and current element of Newcastle from England, Santithe person in charge of collecting the penalty. With power, height and to the right, the Mexican attacker converted his shot into the first goal for the squad.

During the second half, the difference between returns was noticeable. Mexico dominated the actions and he had various opportunities to increase his advantage, but important mistakes and the intervention of the rival goalkeeper prevented him. Added time had to come for the Mexicans to show up again on the scoreboard. A counterattack play was well resolved by Ruvalcaba for the second goal.

In this way, the Tri He finished the phase with six points and second place. To advance to the semifinals, they must wait for what happens with the teams in sector C, which will define the positions with the games between Algeria vs. Comoros and Colombia vs. Japan. Already classified are the leaders of group A and B, France and Venezuela, respectively.

goalkeepers: Eduardo Garcia Mendoza (Chivas), Hector Holguin Perez (Santos)

defenders: Jose Castillo (Pachuca), Rodrigo Parra (Xolos), Uziel Garcia (Athletic), Daniel Aceves (Pachuca), Jesus Rivas (Pumas), Ramon Juarez (Athletic), Jorge Rodriguez (Toluca), Victor Guzman (Xolos).

Midfielders: Santiago Naveda (America), Jonathan Herrera (Atlas), Eugenio Pizzuto (Sporting Braga), Efraín Álvarez (LA Galaxy), Andrés Montaño (Mazatlán), Ángel Zapata (Monterrey), Diego Medina (Santos), Benjamín Galdames (Spanish Union ).

strikers: Santiago Muñoz (Newcastle), Jorge Ruvalcaba (Pumas), Ángel Robles (Puebla), Teun Wilke (SPAL B).

Mexico already knows what it means to win the championship. Still under the name Esperanzas de Toulon, El Tri participated in the tournament as part of their preparation for the London Olympics. 2012. In that edition, the format featured eight teams divided into two groups of four each. The Mexican team shared a sector with France, Morocco and Belarus, where they achieved six points after two wins and one loss (against the locals).

In the semi-finals, the team faced the Netherlands and defeated them by four scores to two. In the final, Turkey was the opponent that Mexico defeated three-nil to become champion of the tournament for the first time in history. That team was made up of names like Hiram Mier, Diego Reyes, Hector Herrera, Javier AquinoJavier Cortes, Marco Fabian y Raul Jimenez.

