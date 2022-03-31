Mexico in the draws: in 2 of the last 3 World Cup events it has shared a sector with the host

AFP 162

The Mexican team will be in the World Cup Qatar 2022. Still to play the last day of the World Cup qualifying for Concacaf, the Tri The direct ticket to the World Cup is almost certainly tied up. It closes its activity in the Octagonal Final this Wednesday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m. against El Salvador on the Azteca Stadium field.

After that, the participants who will star in the activity in the highest fair of world football will be confirmed (only the intercontinental playoffs will remain to be defined: representative of Concacaf vs. New Zealand and Peru vs. representative of Asia). Due to the position in the FIFA ranking, the group Mexican will be located in pot two for the draw.

Although throughout the process the possibility of getting between the selections heads serial, the goal was ultimately not met. Similarly, being in the second group, the Tri will avoid teams like Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Croatia or Uruguay. The Contest will take place next Friday, April 1 at 11:00 a.m. Central Mexico time, at the Exhibition and Congress Center in Doha, the Qatari capital.

United States 1994: Shared Group E with Italy, Ireland and Norway. They qualified first with four points (tied with the Italians and Irish, but with the most goals scored). They lost to Norway, won against Ireland and drew with Italy.

It was eliminated by Bulgaria in the round of 16.

France 1998: Shared Group E with Netherlands, Belgium and South Korea. It qualified second with five points (tied in quantity with the Mechanical orange, but had fewer goals in his favor). They won against South Korea and drew against the Netherlands and Belgium.

He was eliminated by Germany in the round of 16.

Korea Japan 2002: Shared Group G with Italy, Croatia and Ecuador. He qualified first with seven points (solo). He won against Croatia and Ecuador, and tied with Italy.

He was eliminated by the United States in the round of 16.

Germany 2006: Shared Group D with Portugal, Angola and Iran. He qualified second with four points. They won against Iran, drew with Angola and lost to Portugal.

He was eliminated by Argentina in the round of 16.

Lionel Messi in his first World Cup with the Argentine national team: Germany 2006

South Africa 2010: Shared Group A with host of the World Cup South Africa, Uruguay and France. They qualified second with four points (the South Africans also managed that amount, but were left out on goals conceded). They won against France, tied with South Africa and lost to Uruguay.

He was eliminated by Argentina in the round of 16.

Brazil 2014: Shared Group A with host of the World Cup Brazil, Croatia and Cameroon. It qualified second with seven points (same as the canarinha). They won against Cameroon and Croatia, and tied with Brazil.

It was eliminated by the Netherlands in the round of 16.

Russia 2018: Shared Group F with Germany, Sweden and South Korea. They qualified second with six points (beating the current world champion team). They beat Germany and South Korea, and lost to Sweden.

He was eliminated by Brazil in the round of 16.

Hirving Lozano (green) scores a goal against Germany in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA/File



