Mexico is thrashed by France in the semifinals of the Maurice Revello tournament; will play against Colombia for third place

Mexico fell to France in the semifinals of the Maurice Revello 2022 tournament. Photo: @TournoiMRevello

The Mexican Selectiona Soccer player who participates in the sports festival Maurice Revello fell resoundingly in the semifinals of the tournament against the host by four goals to one. The French team beat Tri at all times, which was at a disadvantage just after thirteen minutes of play, and by half an hour, the scoreboard already had three goals from the Europeans.

After overcoming the group stage thanks to a series of results from third-party matches, Mexico placed it in the prelude to the championship as the best second place (it achieved six points as a result of having won two duels and lost one). with defeat, Mexicans will face Colombia for third placewhile France will define the champion against Venezuela.

The Gauls managed to get ahead early after a bad rejection by the Mexican goalkeeper. After a personal move, Nathanaël Mbuku shot against the tricolor goal and Héctor Holguín saved, but the rebound was at the mercy of Sekou Mara, who finished off fully to score the first goal. six minutes later Lucien Agoume he did the second and 11 later Mara got the double.

For the complementary part, Mexico made changes in the strategy and soon gave results. Three minutes into the second half, Efrain Alvarez discounted in favor of Tri. Although it was of little use since there were no more team annotations. Finally, during the final part of the encounter, Adil Aouchiche He put definitive figures with his annotation.

“There was a period of the first half in which France did us a lot of damage. It’s a great team, at that moment we couldn’t adjust and it was enough (to lose). In the second half the boys managed to adapt. I was left with the effort and the adaptation that we had in the second half, unfortunately the goals did not fall at the necessary moment”, he lamented Raúl ChabrandMexican technician.

The game for third place will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 7:30 a.m. Central Mexico time.

goalkeepers: Eduardo Garcia Mendoza (Chivas), Hector Holguin Perez (Santos)

defenders: Jose Castillo (Pachuca), Rodrigo Parra (Xolos), Uziel Garcia (Athletic), Daniel Aceves (Pachuca), Jesus Rivas (Pumas), Ramon Juarez (Athletic), Jorge Rodriguez (Toluca), Victor Guzman (Xolos).

Midfielders: Santiago Naveda (America), Jonathan Herrera (Atlas), Eugenio Pizzuto (Sporting Braga), Efraín Álvarez (LA Galaxy), Andrés Montaño (Mazatlán), Ángel Zapata (Monterrey), Diego Medina (Santos), Benjamín Galdames (Spanish Union ).

strikers: Santiago Muñoz (Newcastle), Jorge Ruvalcaba (Pumas), Ángel Robles (Puebla), Teun Wilke (SPAL B).

Mexico, champion of the Esperanzas de Toulon tournament in 2012. Photo: @Sub23Mexico

Mexico already knows what it means to win the championship. Still under the name of Hopes of Toulon, the Tri participated in the tournament as part of his preparation for the London Olympics 2012. In that edition, the format featured eight teams divided into two groups of four each. The Mexican team shared a sector with France, Morocco and Belarus, where they achieved six points after two wins and one loss (against the locals).

In the semi-finals, the team faced the Netherlands and defeated them by four scores to two. In the final, Turkey was the opponent that Mexico defeated three-nil to become champion of the tournament for the first time in history. That team was made up of names like Hiram Mier, Diego Reyes, Hector Herrera, Javier AquinoJavier Cortes, Marco Fabian y Raul Jimenez.

