“Mexico is written with X, inept”: Mario Delgado’s response to VOX leader Santiago Abascal

Photo: EFE / Mario Guzmán / File



The national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, replied to Santiago Abascal, leader of the Spanish far-right party Vox, for criticizing the Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Through your account TwitterDelgado Carrillo wrote: “The AMLO government picks up the Cadiz liberal tradition that continues through Juárez and reaches him. You and your PAN partners are ridiculous fighting with the specter of communism. And Mexico is written with X, inept ”.

The message from the Morenoist leader occurred after the Spanish politician published a video of the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who disqualified the meeting of some senators from the National Action Party (PAN) with a delegation of Vox members.

In his personal account of the blue bird social network, Santiago Abascal launched against the Mexican president by ensuring that he is a head of state who has “backed” tyrants and criminals, so he will not allow him to interfere in their interests.

“No statement from those who embrace tyrants and protect drug traffickers will impede our cause for the freedom, rights and prosperity of nations. My thanks to all the Mexicans who have made us feel at home. Long live Mexico! “commented the Spanish through the social network.

The message from the VOX leader refers to the actions of López Obrador by granting political asylum for several days to the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, and when he recognized the presidency of the dictator Nicolas Maduro, from Venezuela; as well as for releasing after an operation in Sinaloa Ovidio Guzmán López, son of Joaquín “Chapo” Guzmán.

(Photos: spice)

In his message, he also thanked the hospitality he received in Mexico, despite the fact that opinion leaders, activists, and even other figures from the PAN and other political parties disqualified his visit.

“My thanks to all the Mexicans who have made us feel at home. Long live Mexico! ”.

It is worth mentioning that on the afternoon of Friday, September 3, Abascal visited the Basilica of Guadalupe, the most emblematic religious temple in Mexico and one of the most important in Latin America and even the world.

The leader of the far-right party shared in Instagram a photo of him on the steps of the Basilica, highlighting that the visit was “essential”, as he assured that the Virgin is a “perennial memory of the brotherhood of Spain and Mexico.” He added that the figure also echoes as the greatest contribution of his country in Universal History, “Hispanidad.”

Every morning in your email: subscribe to the Infobae Mexico newsletter

Santiago Abascal (Photo: Instagram @ santi_abascal)

In Mexico, in addition to meeting with the PAN faction, the VOX leader obtained the signatures of said senators in favor of the “Madrid Charter” against an alleged communist threat.

“Today in the Senate of Mexico we have presented the Madrid Forum, our initiative to confront the advance of communism in the nations of the Iberosphere. Thanks to the 15 senators and 3 congressmen who have already signed the Madrid menu and thanks to Julen Rementeria for inviting us “, he wrote in Twitter.

The meeting between the PAN senators and the members of VOX was strongly criticized by President López Obrador when assuring that the blue and white legislators pretended to be Democrats, but in reality, they are ultra-conservative and “almost” fascists.

“You see that yesterday (Thursday) the extremists from Spain came from VOX. They joined with the PAN because they are the same, nothing more than those of the PAN pretended that they were democrats and no, they are conservative and ultra-conservative, almost fascist “said the Mexican president.

“All that is sprouting in Spain, very unfortunate because the Spanish people are liberal, progressive, hard-working, very honest and what is sprouting is the worst, they are the most authoritarian, classist, racist, corrupt, there is a scandal that has to to see with the King, with the use of influences to take advantage of the personal, to enrich himself, a whole filth that has nothing to do with the majority of the Spanish people, it is only a minority, it is like an offshoot of Francoism “, he emphasized.

KEEP READING:

VOX leader launched against AMLO: “Embrace tyrants and protect drug traffickers”

“The PAN pretended to be democrats”: AMLO condemned the meeting between PAN members with members of the Spanish party VOX

What is VOX, the controversial Spanish party that celebrated the conquest of Mexico and now allied with the PAN