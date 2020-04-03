General News

Mexico murder rate reaches new high as violence rages amid Covid-19 spread

April 3, 2020
1 Min Read

  • March sees 2,585 homicides – best possible per 30 days decide on doc
  • Mexico tries to pour property into containing coronavirus

Mexico’s murder payment raced to a model new doc in March, as violence raged on the identical time as Covid-19 unfold across the nation and authorities suggested the inhabitants to stay home and practise social distancing.

Mexico registered 2,585 homicides in March – the best possible per 30 days decide since data began in 1997 – placing 2020 on the right track to wreck closing yr’s doc total for murders.

Proceed learning…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment