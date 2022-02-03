Mexico-Panama: where to see the crucial match of the Tricolor heading to Qatar

Mexico and Panama will define the third best team of the Octagonal Final towards the final stretch (Photo: Bienvenido Velasco/EFE)

The Concacaf Octagonal Final is about to enter its countdown. Mexico, has the obligation to access the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so the results of their next four games will be crucial to their aspirations. The first challenge for Gerardo Martino will be when the Panama National Team visits the Azteca Stadium to face match number 11 of the tournament.

After having tied on the field of the Romel Fernández Stadium, Aztecas and Canaleros will collide in Mexico City to define the team that will face the final stretch of the tie as the last team that could directly access the World Cup. Although the difference in points between the teams is barely minimal, the location and workload to which the players have been subjected could favor the team of Tata.

The meeting is scheduled for take place on the field of Coloso de Santa Úrsula. Although FIFA did not confirm a capacity restriction in response to the homophobic cry, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) chose not to allow access to the entire public. In that sense, only one test group composed of two thousand fans You will be able to witness the actions from the seats of the venue, the rest of the fans in the country will be able to follow it through various platforms.

Gerardo Martino has been the target of criticism for the performance of the Mexican National Team (Photo: José Cabezas/REUTERS)

Place: Azteca Stadium, Coyoacan, Mexico City.

Date: Wednesday February 2, 2022.

Hour: 21:00

TV: For the second consecutive time, the two most important television stations in the country will broadcast the meeting. In this sense, users will be able to tune in to the signal of Azteca 7, to follow the chronicle by Christian Martinoli, Luis García, Zague and Jorge Campos. While, TUDN will narrate through channel five, as well as in the company’s signal for paid services.

Application and internet: Similarly, the website and official page of both companies will have the live broadcast. However, that of Aztec Sports will be totally free, while users who access the TUDN They must have a subscription.

Radio: listeners will be able to tune in to the chronicle of the meeting by On the radio in the 96.9 frequency modulated (fm) signal, as well as in the 730 amplitude modulated (am) signal.

Mexico got its most recent victory against Jamaica (Photo: Gilbert Bellamy/REUTERS)

The team led by Gerardo Martino will face the next challenge with greater comfort compared to the Panama team. And it will be the second consecutive game that Mexico faces as a local, after having made the trip to Kingston to face Jamaica. Conversely, Panamanians will set foot in a third country in less than ten days, after having faced Costa Rica as a visitor and the Reggae Boys at the Romel Fernández.

With 18 units, Mexico is in third place overall. For its part, Panama chases you in the fourth rung with one point less. In case of a defeat, Martino could complicate their direct ticket to the World Cup, although a hypothetical victory could secure them in their current place. The best of the scenarios would also be presented with a defeat of the United States, since the Tricolor could rise to the sub-leadership.

In the midst of controversy over the current performance of his team, Gerardo Martino has stated that he feels calm and confident in his players. For the last commitment of the date, in addition, he will be able to count on Raúl Jiménez, so his scheme could enjoy greater offensive depth.

KEEP READING:

Mexico vs. Panama: the combination that would leave El Tri out of the Qatar World Cup

When would Canelo Álvarez define his next fight for 2022?

The millionaire figure that Deiveson Figueiredo asked Brandon Moreno for a fourth fight