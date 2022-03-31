Mexico qualified for Qatar 2022: this is how the final octagonal Concacaf was

At halftime, Mexico scored two goals (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

The Mexican team assured participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022. After playing his last game against El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium, the Tri took advantage of the location qualified for the World Cup.

From the first half of the match he managed to seal his pass to the highest soccer tournament, thanks to the early entry of Uriel Antuna and later of Raul Jimenezthe Tricolor it was in second place in the Concacaf standings with a total of 28 points, tied with Canada.

The results of this last date FIFA They defined the Concacaf countries with a guaranteed ticket to Qatar 2022. At the end of the last qualifying matches, Canada, Mexico and the United States are the ones who will enter the list of World Cup qualifiers.

The day of lottery of the bass drums for the Qatar 2022 groups it will be Friday, April 1 at 10:00 a.m. central Mexico.

For these last games, they all started at 7:05 p.m. Central Mexico time, so the final result was known at the same time.

OCTAGONAL CONCACAF

This was the final classification of Concacaf for Qatar 2022 (Photo: Google statistics)

At the conclusion of the respective Qatar 2022 qualifiers are as follows:

1. Canada – 28 points

2. Mexico – 28 points

3. United States – 25 points

While the half ticket for the intercontinental playoff is:

4. Costa Rica – 25 points.

Although they managed to defeat the United States, the goal difference between the two countries benefited the team. the stars and stripestherefore could not climb to the third step.

Uriel Antuna opened the scoring at minute 17 of the game (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

The lineup with which the team came out of Gerardo Tata Martino was the following: Guillermo Ochoa, Néstor Araujo, Jesús Gallardo, César Montes, Jorge Sánchez, Edson Álvarez, Erick Gutiérrez, Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel AntunaRaul Jimenez Alexis Vega.

For the first time, the Tri opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Sorcerer Antuna. Later, the Cruz Azul midfielder caused a penalty in the small area and Raul Jimenez He made it 2 – 0. They were the only goals that were enough for the Aztec team to travel to this year’s World Cup.

Costa Rica defeated the USA with a score of 2 – 0 (Photo: REUTERS/Mayela Lopez)

If the Ticos they beat the North Americans they could reach a vacancy to dream of the World Cup. At halftime the Mexican National Team was already winning the game, so it moved the Americans to third place.

Even though until now Costa Rica won with two goals of Juan Pablo Vargas and Anthony Contreras, due to goal differences could not exceed the table of the stars and stripes, so he will have to be pleased with the intercontinental playoff, in which he would face the National Team New Zealand.

Canada is the only team that already has its sure ticket for Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Erick Marciscano)

those of the Maple Leaf They already have their safe place in Qatar 2022 because on the previous day they thrashed Jamaica and reached 28 points. So their result with Panama will not affect them. Gabriel Torres was surprised at minute 49, who scored the only goal of the game.

Both teams say goodbye to the Concacaf Octagonal as they have no chance of reaching the score for the Qatar World Cupso they will only play formally.

Both Jamaica and Honduras are at the bottom of the classification table, so they will seek to close their performance in the Concacaf Octagonal in the best way.

Quickly, those of the H they opened the scoring with a goal by Ángel Tejeda via penalty. But the reggae boyz They turned the result around.

