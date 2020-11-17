Mexico Selects ‘I am No Longer Right here’ as Academy Awards Entry

MONDAY, Nov. 16

Netflix Drama Vies for Finest Worldwide Award

Mexico has chosen Fernando Frías de la Parra’s drama “I’m No Longer Right here” as its official entry for the Finest Worldwide Characteristic Movie to the 93rd Academy Awards.

“I’m No Longer Right here” premiered within the 2019 version of the Morelia Movie Competition, the place it was awarded the Characteristic Movie Competitors Award and the Viewers Award. Netflix acquired worldwide rights in 2018 and launched it in Could. Producers are Alberto Muffelmann, Fernando Frías de la Parra, Gerry Kim and Gerardo Gatica.

“I’m No Longer Right here” is ready within the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico, the place the chief of the road gang Los Terkos tries to guard his associates from the nefarious components of a rapidly evolving drug/political warfare. However after a misunderstanding with an area cartel, he’s compelled to go away for Jackson Heights, Queens. The movie stars Juan Daniel Garcia Treviño.

Masi Oka Boards Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Prepare’

“Heroes” star Masi Oka will be a part of Brad Pitt in Sony’s motion film “Bullet Prepare,” primarily based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” through which a prepare in Tokyo is the setting for battles between criminals.

David Leitch is directing with Kelly McCormick producing by 87North and Antoine Fuqua by Fuqua Movies. Zak Olkewitz wrote the script.

Oka was nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe award for his function in NBC’s drama collection “Heroes.” He most not too long ago voiced the function of Agent Ok in animated characteristic “Spies in Disguise” and starred reverse Jason Statham in “The Meg.” The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Survey Exhibits Current Moviegoers More likely to Return

Film ticketing app Atom Tickets has reported that 95% of consumers who’ve returned to the flicks are both “very probably” or “probably” to return, with 92% saying they might suggest going to the flicks to others.

The survey was taken earlier this month from a mixture of 500 customers who’ve and haven’t returned to the flicks. It discovered that 41% of respondents who stay in markets the place theaters reopened however haven’t but returned mentioned the first purpose they haven’t but returned is that they’re ready for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Once they return to film theaters, 40% mentioned the only most necessary security characteristic to them is having employees and friends put on masks, adopted by 37% saying socially distant seating within the auditorium is most necessary.