Mexico shouts to 2021: this is how the schedules for the Liga MX league remained

After a vibrant reclassification phase, it was announced when and how the commitments of Liga MX quarterfinals. America, Atlas, Lion and Tigers they were waiting for a rival and after this weekend, they got it.

The Eagles, leaders of the classification, will be measured against Pumas; the Red and black they will play against Monterrey; León will face the Camoteros from Puebla; and Tigres will face off against Santos Laguna.

This Monday the MX League made official the schedules in which the commitments will be carried out to determine who will be the four semifinalists who fight for the title.

America vs Pumas

The first leg will be played in the University Olympic Stadium Wednesday, November 24 at 7:00 p.m. The second leg will be on Saturday, November 27 at the Aztec stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Atlas vs Monterrey.

The east will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Wednesday November 24 at 9:05 p.m.. The return match will be in the Jalisco Stadium the November 27 at 9:05 p.m.

Leon vs Puebla

The first duel will be at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium on Thursday, November 25 o’clock 19:00 hours. The round will be played at the New Camp at 20:05 hours Sunday, November 28.

Tigers vs Santos

The going will be in the TSM Stadium Thursday, November 25 at 9:00 p.m. The return will take place in the University Stadium of Nuevo León on Sunday, November 28 at 18:00 hours.

The eight best outfits of the campaign are ready. Although some are not convinced by the reclassification system, it has played games with emotion, something that was severely questioned in the regular season.

Santos with “ease” got rid of Atlético San Luis with a resounding 2 to 0. Los Laguneros They were focused despite rumors that their helmsman, Guillermo Almada, you can take the reins of the Uruguay national team.

Puebla, agonizingly, eliminated Chivas after having tied at two goals in the final minutes and prevailed in the penalty shootout; Antony Silva’s performance was key to the sweet potato feat.

Pumas, who showed a good visitor’s face, started Toluca at home with a score of 2 to 1. A goal from midfield by Leonel López and a shot by Juan Ignacio Dinenno sentenced the tie.

Rayados for his part overwhelmingly overcame the champion, Blue Cross. The regal arrived at the Azteca Stadium and gave him a painful 4 to 1 to a machine who did not have a chance to reply.

Teams such as Guadalajara and Cruz Azul were the most notable for their elimination, since it should be noted that neither of them entered the league as such, they barely stayed in the phase of the repechage.

The role of favorite is not for a special team. Some point to America as the top candidate thanks to his great regular phase and the history within the competition; however, there are those who argue that their style of play will not be enough to raise the cup.

The northern teams have also become a certain favoritism. Striped On the one hand, he comes from shaking the champion, and also reaches the quarterfinals as the brand-new Concachampions champion; However, they will face Atlas, who has consolidated a project and dreams of breaking out of a drought of more than 70 years. Secondly, Tigers has one of the most powerful offenses in the league.

