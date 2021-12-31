Mexico starred in the best team of Concacaf 2021 according to the IFFHS

Mexico commanded the best team in Concacaf 2021 according to the IFFHS (Photo: REUTERS / José Cabezas)

The Selection of Mexico did not have the best closing of the year in this 2021, since the last matches of the Octagonal Final from Concacaf he lost them in front of the selections of Canada Y U.S in the cities of Edmonton Y Cincinnati, respectively. However, the Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFHHS) released the Ideal Eleven of the Concacaf 2021.

The IFHHS considers that Mexican footballers had one of the best performances individually, so that Mexico is the country that more players appear on this team. The other players are made up of nationalities such as that of U.S, Canada and a player of Jamaica.

The IFHHS announced the Ideal XI of the Concacaf 2021. (Photo: Gustavo Amador / EFE)



Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico), the soccer player of the Eagles of America was chosen the Best Goalkeeper of the Concacaf by the IFHHS, above the Costa Rican Keylor Navas, current player of the Paris Saint Germain from League 1 from France. In this 2021, Ochoa achieved the Bronze medal with the Mexico National Team in the Olympic Games from Tokyo 2020.

The side Alphonso Davies (Canada), current player of the Bayern Munich from Bundesliga in Germany, Edson alvarez (Mexico) from Ajax from Eredivisie from Holland, Miles Robinson (United States) of Atlante United Y Alvas Powell (Jamaica) from Philadelphia Union from Major League Soccer (MLS) and U.S.

In midfield the players were selected Hector Herrera (Mexico) from Atlético de Madrid from The League from Spain, Weston McKennie (United States) of the Juventus from A league from Italy Y Bruce Aaronson (United States) of RB Salzburg from Austria Bundesliga.

The lead is headed by Jonathan David (Canada) from LOSC Lille of Ligue 1, Cyle Larin (Canada) player of the Besiktas from Turkish Super League e Hirving Lozano (Mexico) from Naples of Serie A.

The Canadian National Team is in the first position of the Concacaf Octagonal Final heading to Qatar 2022. (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

On the other hand, the Best Concacaf Coach it was Javier Aguirre, upon his return to the Liga BBVA MX with the Striped from Monterrey and get the title of the Opening 2019 and the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, after having spent more than a decade training in Spain.

In addition, the players who are on the bench according to the IFHHS the appearance of Sebastian Vegas (Chile) from Monterrey, Ricardo Pepi (U.S), Julian Araujo (Mexico), Damion Lowe (Jamaica), Tajon Buchanan (Canada), Rogelio Funes Mori (Mexico) and Matt Turner (U.S).

The Panama National Team is in the fourth position and would play playoffs to enter the World Cup. (Photo: Welcome Velasco / EFE)



Finally, for the choice of the 18 players that appear on this computer all competitions organized by Concacaf in 2021 were considered, both at the club and national team level. In which The United States achieved dominance of the area after winning the gold Cup and the Nations league.

It should be remembered that, as for the Octagonal Final from Concacaf to Qatar 2022, the Canada selection They’re in first place with 16 points, is followed by United States selection with 15 points, in third place is a killer Mexico with 14 units, same as the Panama selection, who are now in repechage zone.

Subsequently, it is found Costa Rica, Jamaica, The Savior Y Honduras, who until now would be out of the Qatar World Cup 2022. Also, the next Close FIFA the next one will be played January 27th next year, in the meetings EUnited States vs El Salvador in Columbus Ohio, Jamaica vs Mexico in Kingston, Honduras vs Canada in San Pedro Sula Y Costa Rica vs Panama in Saint Joseph.

