Mexico v USA: where and what time to see the Concacaf classic for the ticket to Qatar 2022

Mexico will host the United States at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports)

The day came when the Mexican team will play the most important match in the World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. The Tri will receive United States on the field of Aztec stadium to star in one more edition of the concacaf classic.

The pupils of Gerardo Tata Martino They will have the advantage of playing as locals, so they will take advantage of this condition to give a better example of their football, since in the summer tournaments of 2021 the Americans defeated the Mexicans, matches that damaged the confidence of the Tricolor.

The first game of the last day of the Concacaf Octagonal It will start this Thursday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m. at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

Where to watch Mexico vs. the United States of the Concacaf octagonal live?

The Mexico vs. United States game will define the Concacaf classification (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports)

For those fans who could not go to the stadium, they will have the option of following the game through the live television signal. Two of the chains broadcast TV They will be in charge of covering the game.

TV Azteca and TUDN They will be in charge of broadcasting the match. There will also be other options to continue the game, such as Fox Sports private television or The Deportes.

Date: Thursday, March 24

Schedule: 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico

Place: Azteca Stadium, CDMX

Transmission: TV Azteca (canal Azteca 7), TUDN (Canal 5), Fox Sports and ESPN.

TUDN and TV Azteca will broadcast the match (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

Mobile app: from the mobile cell phone it will be possible to tune in to the game, from the applications of Blim TVTUDN, Azteca Deportes, Fox Sports, Star +.

Internet: through the page of Aztec Sports, TUDN and of Fox Sports, respectively, it will be possible to follow the game of the World Cup qualifying round. Each one will share the most outstanding actions of the match, in addition to being able to follow the narration of the game live.

Social media: Another alternative to not miss out on the most relevant aspects of the game is through the official account of the Mexican National Team at Twitterwell your profile @stermeccionmx He will do a minute by minute of the game in which he will share the most outstanding events on the field.

Radio: an alternative option for those fans who will not be able to watch the game on television and who do not have access to the internet will be the radio broadcast, The Deportes will announce the match by means of his signal 730 AM and for him 96.9 FM.

If Mexico beats the United States and Panama loses, El Tri would be securing their pass to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

What does Mexico need to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

Without a doubt, tonight’s game will have a great influence on the Concacaf countries that will go to the World Cup, since the Tricolor could secure his pass to Qatar with a combination of results in these first matches.

In the first instance you need to beat those of the stars and stripes in order to reach 24 points. What’s more if Panama loses to Honduras and Costa Rica ties or loses to Canadathe way would be cleared for the Aztec team is placed up to the second position of the tie and thus be sure of their participation in the 2022 World Cup.

Possible alignment of the Mexican National Team

Another issue that has generated concern among the Aztec fans is the starting eleven with which Tata Martino will play (Photo: EFE/ Sáshenka Gutiérrez)

Another issue that has generated concern among the Aztec fans is the starting eleven with which the Tata Martino to welcome the Americans. items like William Ochoa, Hector Herrera and Raul Jimenez they became players who usually start in every match, so there is a chance that Martino will form them again.

Despite public demands to see John Vasquez defensively, there is little chance of it happening, since the Argentine strategist would lean towards footballers like Hector Moreno O Jorge Sanchezas reported ESPN.

Gerardo Martino’s possible starting eleven would be the following: Memo OchoaCesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga, Edson Alvarez, Hector HerreraCarlos Rodriguez, Jesus Tecatito Corona, Hirving Chucky Lozano and Raul Jimenez.

