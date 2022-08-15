Mexico vs Colombia: where and at what time to see the second game of El Tri in the World Cup in Costa Rica

Mexican Women’s U20 National Team at the 2023 Costa Rica World Cup. Photo: @Miseleccionfem

The Women’s Mexican National Team prepares to face his second game in the Under 20 World Cup which takes place in Costa Rica. After a bittersweet debut against New Zealand, the tricolor team will seek to add his first three points against Colombia in a clash of Latin American teams this Saturday afternoon on the field of the National Stadium.

The second day of the World Cup gets underway with the Mexican team in need of a good result. The surprise victory of the South Americans over Germany (who started as favorites to dominate the sector) hints at a complex closing of the group stage. At the moment Colombia leads with three points, followed by Mexico and New Zealand with one, and in the background the Europeans with zero.

Those led by Anna Galindo appear in the capital tic after having rescued the tie in their first duel of the tournament thanks to the annotation of Anette Vazquez. The game against the New Zealanders revealed the two sides of the same coin in the performance of the Tri that he was the one who dominated and generated most of the dangerous actions, but that his lack of precision Facing the rival goal, he denied them the victory.

Mexican Women’s U20 National Team at the 2023 Costa Rica World Cup. Photo: @Miseleccionfem

“It leaves us with good feelings, we had a lot of arrivals, and of course we have to work on our definition. We left here with a point, nothing is writtenwe still have two more commitments for which we are going to be working very hard in search of the necessary points to advance to the next round”, said the coach in an interview with TUDN.

When and at what time? Saturday, August 13 at 6:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where? At the National Stadium, in San José, Costa Rica.

Where to see? Through the signals of TUDN and channel 9.

In the other commitment of the group, Germany and New Zealand meet earlier. The Germans start as the favorites to win, although it has already been shown that this is nothing more than an anecdotal factor. Two games will also be played, but corresponding to group A: Brasil vs Australia y Spain vs Costa Rica.

Mexican Women’s U20 National Team at the 2023 Costa Rica World Cup. Photo: @Miseleccionfem

Ported: Espino Mendoza Celeste (Guadalajara), Manrique Mendoza Paola (Pachuca) and Acuña Soto Natalia (Tijuana)

defenders: Monroy Cortez Daniela (Blue Cross), Guzmán Prado Kinberly (Guadalajara), Canseco Bracamontes Fernanda (Pachuca), López Archila Samantha (Pumas), Ramírez Flores Alexandra (Santos), Gutiérrez Campos Jana (Tigres) and Cazares Carrera Carol (Free) .

Midfielders: Mauleón Piñon Natalia (America), Vázquez Mendoza Anette (Guadalajara), Serrano Mendiola Blanky (Pachuca), Marín Valencia Bridgette (PSV Union FC), Chavero Álvarez Paola (Pumas), Delgado Félix Daniela (Santos), Soto Gallegos Alice (Pachuca ), Gutiérrez Alfaro Isabella (East Carolina University), Maldonado Velázquez Maritza (Querétaro)

front: Villanueva Flores Alexia (Santos) and Frías Andrea América (Bay Area Surf).

KEEP READING:

Ten years after the Olympic gold, what happened to the Mexican figures who conquered London 2012

Chivas is measured against the two-time champion Atlas with the goal of achieving his first victory in the Apertura 2022

FIFA World Cup account made a ‘mistake’ with Chicharito Hernández and provoked ridicule from the fans