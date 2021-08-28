Mexico vs Colombia women’s national teams: when will the friendly match be played

The player of the Mexican women’s soccer team Charlyn Corral. EFE / José Méndez / Archive



The women’s national teams of Mexico and Colombia They will play a friendly match on September 21 in the capital of the North American country that will serve as preparation for both teams for the competitions that come in the coming months.

This was reported by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), which detailed in a statement that the game will take place at the Azteca Stadium at 7:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT on Wednesday).

“This meeting will serve as our team’s preparation for the different events scheduled by the Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) and from now on plan the qualification for the World Cup of the FIFA Australia – New Zealand 2023”Added the information.

Colombia, led by Nelson Abadía, currently occupies the 26th place in the FIFA rankings and has as its main references the captain Natalia Gaitán, of Sevilla, and Leicy Santos, winner of the EFE Trophy that accredits her as the most valuable Latin American player in the 2019/20 season of the Spanish league with Atlético de Madrid.

Also noteworthy are Catalina Usme, the team’s top scorer with 39 goals and a footballer for América de Cali, and Isabella Echeverri, a Sevilla midfielder.

