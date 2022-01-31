Mexico vs. Costa Rica: where and when to watch the match on date 10 of the final octagonal heading to Qatar 2022

The first match of the tie between Costa Rica and Mexico ended 0-1 in favor of the Aztec team (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmxEN)

Gerardo Martino, technical director of the Mexican National Team, assured this Saturday that he intends to “get in the head” of the Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez, coach of Costa Rica, to beat the Central Americans this Sunday.

“It’s a bit of getting into the coach’s head and considering whether or not a parity result can be feasible for them, whether it’s positive or not,” he responded at a press conference hours after Mexico received Costa Rica in the tenth day of the octagonal final of Concacaf heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Tata Martino added that his coaches must take care of the quick exits that attackers Joel Campbell and José Guillermo Ortiz generate in the counterattacks, since he expects an even match like the last ones in which Costa Rica has been measured.

“There are great possibilities that we will have the responsibility to carry on the game and that Costa Rica will exploit us on the counterattack.”, he added.

After the triumphs of Mexico over Jamaica and Costa Rica over Panama, the Concacaf Octagonal will bring together the two teams (Photo: [email protected])

Martino pointed out that the Mexicans arrive at the duel against Suárez’s team with their spirits and confidence restored after defeating Jamaica 1-2 as visitors on the ninth day of qualifying and establishing themselves in third place in the table that gives them one of the three tickets to Qatar.

“A win over Jamaica was essential to get out of the dynamic of defeats against the United States and Canada with which we closed last year. We recovered confidence, encouragement and illusion”, he expressed.

“We are very concerned that we reach places on the field where it is easy to get to in games, the last quarter of the field, especially on the sides, but we fail in what happens inside the area or the finishes on the sides cost us. It’s something we’ve been dealing with for a long time.“, lament.

The 59-year-old Argentine coach revealed that Raúl Jiménez, striker for Wolverhampton in the Premier League, He has a positive recovery due to an injury to one of his calves and that hours before facing Costa Rica will determine if he can line up, while Edson Álvarez, midfielder of Ajax, is ready to see action.

Raúl Jiménez, striker for Wolverhampton in the Premier League, is making a positive recovery from an injury to one of his calves (Photo: Instagram/@raulalonsojimenez9)

The compromise will have a bitter taste for the players and fans, because due to the sanction imposed by FIFA on the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for the homophobic cry, the Aztec team will not be able to count on an audience again in its stadium

Mexico defeated Jamaica 2-1 in their previous meeting. In the last 4 games played, he won 2 games and lost 2 times.

Costa Rica is coming off a 1-0 win against Panama. In the last dates he obtained 2 victories and 2 defeats.

Mexico and Costa Rica will meet this Sunday, January 30 at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time). The match corresponding to date 10 of the 2022 Concacaf Qualifiers will be played at the Azteca Stadium.

It can be seen by the signal TUDN on its pay TV channels, as well as on open TV (channel The stars). Also, unlike the match against Jamaica, TV Azteca will also broadcast this match on channel Azteca 7.

