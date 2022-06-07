Mexico vs. Ecuador: between homophobic shouting and fouls, El Tri tied goalless

The fans sang the cry that FIFA banned, so they paused the game for a minute (Video: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

In the last friendly match of the Mexican team ante Ecuadorthe Aztec team caused different impressions in the game area because their performance on the field generated the public nuisancethere were different infractions, failures that did not materialize in annotation and the most outstanding thing is that the goals did not fall that the public expected, so the party left with a zero draw.

Again the Tri was involved in a controversy because of his competitive style; Despite the fact that their confrontation against the Ecuadorians was an unofficial duel and was played in Chicago, United States, the fans of the national team did not tolerate the failures of the team led by Gerardo Tata Martino and sang again homophobic scream which was banned by FIFA.

In the second half, at minute 79, the central referee stopped the game because from the rostrum it was heard the phrase that incites discrimination and homophobia. As soon as the main whistle detected the infraction, he called all the players to the center of the field to start with the first phase of the protocol approved by FIFA to act against the scream.

Mexico drew goalless with Ecuador (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

The players concentrated in the center of the field waiting for the resumption of the match. And it is that before the public committed the infraction, in the match Uriel Antuna he was knocked down in the small area; In the first instance, the Aztec team claimed a penalty in favor of the tricolorhowever, the foul was not called and the match was allowed to run.

Even the Tata Martino complained to the arbitration body because the constant infractions became part of the dynamics of the game, so a fluid game was not allowed and caused injuries, such was the case of Jesus tecatito Corona, who had to leave the match due to injury. For this reason, the Argentine coach showed his anger and the footballers also warmed up on the pitch.

Despite Raul Jimenez He had a clear chance on goal, but he didn’t make it and on social networks the fans were outraged by the result.

The American goalkeeper defended his goal and kept it clean (Video: Twitter/@AztecaDeportes)

On several occasions the Tri he was threatened by the Ecuadorians; however, who took the spotlight was Guillermo Ochoa.

Memo he was in charge of saving the national team of having a goal against, because during the first half he prevented a clear opportunity from the rival from ending in annotation. The play unfolded search of minute 39in a counterattack of the Ecuadorians they approached the arc of Memo Ochoa.

Shortly before reaching the bottom line they sent a center and Romario Ibarra received the ball. Even though he was between two Mexican defenders, managed to finish off the ball and send it in the direction of the goal; although the play seemed like a clear goal, Ochoa was planted in the zone and prevented the goal.

Memo was in charge of saving the national team from having a goal against (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

Very attentive to the action, the goalkeeper of Club América managed to stretch his right leg and arm to get the ball off the line, few centimeters separated the ball from becoming a goal. In social networks they began to recognize the potential of the goalkeeper.

“There is Guillermo Ochoa, the goalkeeper that many spend criticizing. like it or not he is the best mexican goalkeeper of the moment”, “Ochoa is yes or yes the best goalkeeper in Mexico in history and today, there should be no doubt about that” and “Ochoa covered a beastly goal for Ecuador, and here the friends are tense”, were some of the comments that circulated on social networks.

They compared Ochoa’s performance with the other two goalkeepers Alfredo Talavera y Rodolfo Cotawho did receive goals in previous games, so the public rescued the work of Memo as the most important thing in the game.

KEEP READING:

This is how the “Bofo” Bautista defended Christian Nodal from J Balvin

Why Guillermo Almada could replace Tata Martino in the Tri

Mexico will leave the Top 10 of the FIFA ranking after being thrashed by Uruguay