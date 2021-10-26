Mexico vs Ecuador: they will seek to stay in the qualifying zone for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Gerardo Martino, in a file image. EFE / Rodrigo Sura



The leader and undefeated of the Central American qualifiers, Mexico, will test this Wednesday the third of South America, Ecuador, prior to two matches next November in which they will seek to hold on in the qualifying zone for the Qatar World Cup 2022, in the American city of Charlotte, in North Carolina.

Both Ecuador and Mexico will present a mixture of starters, substitutes and others summoned for the first time, since they will not have their main figures, because the friendly does not enter the date calendar FIFA.

Ecuador will make use of Hernán Galíndez (Catholic University), one of the goalkeepers of the process that the Argentine coach undertook in September 2020 with Ecuador Gustavo Alfaro, and one of the scorers in the current tie, Michael Estrada, from Toluca, from Mexico.

The coach of Mexico, the also Argentine Gerardo “Tata” Martino, will have the goalkeepers Rodolfo Cota (León) and Jonathan Orozco (Tijuana) with a little more experience in the team.

It will also have six of the players who obtained the bronze medal in the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the defender Jesus Angulo, from the Atlas; midfielders Roberto Alvarado, Cruz Azul; Fernando Beltrán, Jesús Angulo, Uriel Antuna, from Guadalajara; and forward Eduardo Aguirre, from Santos Laguna.

Despite the absences, it is anticipated that Ecuador and Mexico They will make a great presentation for the very good levels of play of the current season in both the Ecuadorian Pro League and the Mexican League.

Ecuador ranks third in the South American qualifiers, with 17 points, which allow him to breathe with some tranquility in the South American qualifying zone, behind Brazil and Argentina, and above Colombia and Uruguay, with 16 points each.

For its part, Mexico, led by “Tata” Martino, a former footballer remembered by fans of the Guayaquil Barcelona, ​​a club in which it closed its football cycle in 1996, currently has undefeated and leads the Mexicans, with 14 points, the result of four wins and two draws, with one of the best attacks (10 goals) together with Canada and the best defensive system, since in six games he received three goals.

Ecuador will reappear in the South American qualifiers on November 11 against Venezuela and will visit Chile on the 16th of the same month, on dates 13 and 14, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mexico will meet for the octagonal final visitor to the United States, which is second with 11 points, on November 12, and on the 16th he will hit Canada, third with 10 points.

The friendly will also serve for the selectors to find substitutes for left defenders Pervis Estupiñán, Diego Palacios and attacker Ángel Mena, all three suspended for a date due to the accumulation of two yellow cards each, and in Mexico for defender Néstor Araujo , who was sent off in the recent match against El Salvador.

Probable lineups

Ecuador: Hernán Galíndez; Andrés López, Marlon Mejía, Luis Segovia, Christian Cruz; Julio Joao Ortiz, Johnny Quiñónez, Danny Cabezas, Nilson Angulo; Janner Corozo and Michael Estrada.

Selector: Gustavo Alfaro.

Mexico: Rodolfo Cota; Jesús Angulo, Kevin Álvarez, Víctor Guzmán, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Alan Cervantes, Erick Lira, Fernando Beltrán, Alejandro Zendejas, Santiago Jiménez, and Uriel Antuna.

Selector: Gerardo Martino.

Referee: Your designation has not been provided by the organization of the friendly.

Stadium: Bank of America in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hour: 21.00 local hours (01.00 GMT).

