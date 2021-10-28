Mexico vs Ecuador: where and when to see the alternative Tricolor squad in action

The Mexican Soccer Team will play against its Ecuadorian counterpart in a friendly match (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

In the midst of the closing of the regular season of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021, the Mexican Soccer Federation agreed to a friendly match against Ecuador Soccer Team. The match aims to keep pace with the Tricolor at Octagonal Final heading to Qatar World Cup 2022, although Gerardo Martino He will have to use alternative players in the face of the refusal of various teams to lend to their players.

As it is not a party organized by the Concacaf or FIFA, clubs that loan players usually were not obliged to yield on this occasion. Thus, the helmsman of the Mexican team will have the opportunity to evaluate the performance of footballers who are not part of their calls continuously and thus take another step towards the generational relief looming inside the campus.

Another of the determining factors, as it is a meeting agreed between Federations, is that it will be played outside the Mexican national territory. The stage that will house the two groups will be the Bank of America Stadium from Charlotte, North Carolina, so that Mexicans living in USA They have the possibility to attend the venue. The rest of those interested in watching the game will be able to do so through various platforms.

Mexico won its last game at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

The match will begin at 20:00 hours (Central Mexico Time). The ninety minutes can be tuned through the signals of Televisa and TV Azteca. The channels in charge of transmitting the game will be the Canal 5 and Canal 7 of the open signal. While through pay TV TUDN has the broadcasting rights.

The footballers who are usually required by the Tata this time they did not travel to Aztec lands. In this way, a large number of players who play in the Mexican Liga MX tournament could debut. The referent players like Andrés Guardado, Héctor Moreno, Hirving Lozano and Raúl Jiménez they remained in Europe to perform with their clubs.

Uriel Antuna could start the game against Ecuador as a starter (Photo: Andrew Dieb / Reuters)

Instead, new names that have been present in lower categories will have the opportunity to fill the eye of the South American manager. According to information from TUDN the eleventh that will jump to the field will be: Rodolfo Cota would go to the bow, being one of the goalkeepers who is summoned on the regular dates of the selection. The defensive rear would be covered by Jose Ramirez and Osvaldo Rodriguez del León as laterals. While the centrals would be Haret Ortega from Toluca and Jesus Angulo of Atlas.

In the midfield, Martino would solve with a line of three: Erik Lira of the Pumas and Jesus Ricardo Angulo of the Chivas as interiors. While Fernando Beltran it would protect the containment stocking. Up front would be three forwards: Roberto Alvarado of Cruz Azul and Uriel Antuna of the Flock by the bands; with Santiago Gimenez from Machine as a center forward.

El Tri’s regular team will play an official match until mid-November when they visit the North American nations. Against the USA will face the 12th of November at TQL Stadium; the Nov. 16 the faces will be seen before Canada at Commonwealth Stadium. These duels will represent days seven and eight prior to the World Cup in Qatar.

Currently the Tri leading march of Octagonal in the absence of eight sports matches for three places for the World Cup. Mexico sum 14 units; behind are the United States with 11 and Canada with 10.

KEEP READING:

Who was Javier Sahagún, the journalist who marked an era in Televisa Deportes

This was the day that Javier Sahagún presumed to have overcome his illness

Why Luis Romo affirmed that Cruz Azul vs America is not important