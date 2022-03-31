Mexico vs. El Salvador: the catastrophe that would leave El Tri in the playoff for the Qatar World Cup

(Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The Mexican team you are 90 minutes away from sealing your pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022because in the absence of a single match to complete the Concacaf tie, victory or even a draw against The Savior would secure your ticket.

There is only one combination of results that would complicate Mexico’s aspirations towards Qatar, because although there is no way that it will be out of the first four in the Octagonal Final, could still fall to the playoff zone and complicate their classification.

What has to happen for the Mexican National Team to fall into the playoff zone?

Mexico currently ranks third in the Octagonal with 25 points, tied with the United States for second place and three points ahead of Costa Rica, the team that aims to stay in fourth place and play the playoff against Oceania.

So that the Tri fall to the fourth place I would have to lose tonight Aztec stadium against The Savior by a four goal difference and that in addition Costa Rica defeated the United States for any marker.

Costa Rica has already secured its place, at least, in the playoff zone for the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Photo: REUTERS/Mayela López)

This result is one of the easiest to explain, but the reality is that several results can be combined that would leave Mexico in the playoffs. The only thing that has to happen is that Costa Rica win your match and overcome the goal difference that the Mexican team who would also have to lose at home against The Savior.

What is the goal difference currently?

Canada is in first place with 28 points and 17 goals in favor; United States he has 25 points with 13 goals scored; Mexico is third with 25 points and 7 goals in favor, and finally Costa Rica is fourth with 22 points and 3 goals in favor.

1. Canada: 28 points, 17 goals scored.

2. United States: 25 points, 13 goals scored.

3. Mexico: 25 points, 7 goals scored.

4. Costa Rica: 22 points, 3 goals for.

The Aztec team has a four goal advantage over Costa Rica in the absence of a match for the end of the Concacaf Octagon.

The classification of the Octagonal Final of Concacaf to a date of the end (Photo: Google)

Another possible combination for the Tricolor fall to the repechage zone involves a loss of Mexico for a single goal against The Savior and hope that Costa Rica I defeated United States for four goals. In this way the Ticos they would rise to third position for better goal difference.

For this to happen, the set of Tata Martino would have to lose for the first time at home against the Salvadoran team, in which it would mean just the third defeat in the history of the Mexican team inside of the Aztec stadium in a playoff.

Because a Mexican loss is involved in the Colossus of Santa Ursula and a win by Costa Rica against the United States, only a catastrophe would leave El Tri in the playoff zone.

How does playing a playoff harm a team?

In addition to the fact that the team that finishes in fourth place has to play a match against the representative of Oceania to obtain their pass, If successful, it would be sent directly to pot 4 of the World Cup drawso the possible rivals in the group stage would be much more complicated.

