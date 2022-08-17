Mexico vs Germany: the goal that gave the Women’s Tri the pass to the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup

In the midst of the crisis that the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) has suffered due to the results obtained in the National Teams, the U-20 women’s team achieved a historic result. After seeing their classification in jeopardy beyond the group stage in the World Cup in their category, they managed overtake germany in the last match of the first round and secured their place in the quarterfinals.

Mexico managed to reach the only stage that would allow it to transcend to the elimination round of the World Cup. Armed with her best arsenal in each and every one of the lines, the strategist sought to keep the result from the first minutes of the match, although the procedure was widely disputed in the midfield with the Teutonic players.

The board remained goalless for the teams until they left the field of play to rest fifteen minutes. Returning to the grass of the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium, the Aztec players brought out the caste to erase their performance against the Colombian and New Zealand teams and rewrite a new history where they were able to take the initiative to go ahead on the scoreboard.

Alexia Villanueva broke down in tears after scoring the only goal of the match (Photo: Twitter/@FIFAWWC)

Al minute 59the Mexicans got a free kick in the zone of the German team. Daniela Monroy was in charge of putting the ball into the area of ​​the penalty spot, where the defender Kinberly Guzman He tried to finish with his head. Noticing the movement, a German defender tried to deflect with her head, but her hit was beneficial for the tricolors.

The force of the rejection was not enough and the ball barely traveled a few meters on the edge of the small area. There, without letting it touch the grass, Villanueva executed a volley which surprised goalkeeper Julia Kassen. Her closeness and her bad reading prevented her from even launching herself to prevent the entry and allowed Ana Galindo’s to go to the front in what would be the ultimate advantage.

Germany wanted to start its offensive machine, but Celeste Thorn he imposed himself between the ball and the net to maintain the advantage. Who came close to increasing the advantage was Denise Serranothen to minute 75 missed an opportunity to score with the frame wide open after receiving a precise cross from alexia villanueva.

Mexico and Colombia ended Germany’s streak of nine consecutive qualifications for the quarterfinals of the World Cup in the category (Photo: Twitter/@Miseleccionfem)

The insistence of the Mexicans to approach the rival goal, as well as the solidity that Ana Galindo’s defense adopted, sowed the feeling of frustration in the rivals. This feature was evident thanks to the large number of fouls committed on the selected tricolors.

Thanks to the result, the selection was reaffirmed in the second position of his group with five units. Colombia took first place, with the same units as Mexico, but with more goals in its favour. With the two setbacks suffered by the German team against the Latin American teams, they also put end his streak of nine consecutive qualifications to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Mexico could face two powerhouses in the first round of direct elimination. In this regard, the strategist declared that she will seek to limit the celebrations of her historic victory and focus on the next challenge. “At the end of the game we give our feedback and the next day we recover and focus on the next opponent. Come Brazil or Spain we are going to compete from you to you “declared to the microphones of STUDY.

