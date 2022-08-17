Mexico vs Germany: where and at what time to see the decisive match of the Women’s Tri in the World Cup in Costa Rica

Mexican Women’s U20 National Team at the 2023 Costa Rica World Cup. Photo: @Miseleccionfem

The Women’s Mexican National Team sub 20 prepares to play its third and last group stage game in the Costa Rica World Cup 2022. As a rival you will have Germany, who, like El Tri, is playing for the pass to the quarterfinals of the championship. In order to qualify, the squad led by Anna Galindo they need to win as any other result would see them eliminated.

Mexico so far is located in the third position in the sector by adding two points after of the draws, the first in his debut against New Zealand by a goal and the second against Colombia without annotations. For its part, the opponent accumulates three units after a defeat by the South Americans and a victory against the Oceanic.

Although the national team remains undefeated, the future looks like a coin in the air. Although the team has not lost, the Mexicans could be left out of the World Cup with this condition, but also with that of not having obtained a single victory (in case of drawing against the Europeans).

“It’s going to be a very close match, we play the pass against them (German), it will be a match worthy of a World Cup, with a lot of spectacle and clearly difficult, but it will be for both”, coach Galindo commented in this regard and in analysis of the performance shown, added:

“We grew a lot from the last game to this one, we proposed the entire match and that leaves me calm, because we are growing, but with the issue that we have to work on the forcefulness”.

In the tournament, El Tri has barely managed to score once, thanks to the annotation of Anette Vazquez against the New Zealanders that allowed them to rescue the point. In the second match, and despite having generated more scoring chances than his rival, especially in the second half, the scoreboard did not register annotations by either side.

In this regard, the Mexican defender Daniela Monroy said: “We know that we have had a good performance and we only need the last brushstroke, to arrive with more convictionbut I’m sure it’s going to happen against Germany”.

When and at what time? Tuesday, August 16 at 6:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where? At the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Where to see? Through the signals of TUDN and channel 9.

Ported: Espino Mendoza Celeste (Guadalajara), Manrique Mendoza Paola (Pachuca) and Acuña Soto Natalia (Tijuana)

defenders: Monroy Cortez Daniela (Blue Cross), Guzmán Prado Kinberly (Guadalajara), Canseco Bracamontes Fernanda (Pachuca), López Archila Samantha (Pumas), Ramírez Flores Alexandra (Santos), Gutiérrez Campos Jana (Tigres) and Cazares Carrera Carol (Free) .

Midfielders: Mauleón Piñon Natalia (America), Vázquez Mendoza Anette (Guadalajara), Serrano Mendiola Blanky (Pachuca), Marín Valencia Bridgette (PSV Union FC), Chavero Álvarez Paola (Pumas), Delgado Félix Daniela (Santos), Soto Gallegos Alice (Pachuca ), Gutiérrez Alfaro Isabella (East Carolina University), Maldonado Velázquez Maritza (Querétaro)

front: Villanueva Flores Alexia (Santos) and Frías Andrea América (Bay Area Surf).

Just as the teams from group B define their future, so do those from group A. Three hours after the sector where the Mexicans participate is defined, two games will take place (9:00 p.m.): Australia vs. Spain and Brazil vs. Costa Delicious. About this last duel ticshosts of the championship, appear before the already eliminated Brazilians.

