Mexico vs Honduras: where and at what time to watch the qualifying match heading to Qatar 2022

Mexico beat Honduras in the Gold Cup 3-0. However, the catrachos did not have their best eleven available. (Photo: Tim Heitman / Reuters)

Mexico and Honduras will face each other once more on the field of Aztec stadium. The match, corresponding to the fifth day of playoffs Concacaf, is key for both teams. The Tri already missed points at home before Canada and after this commitment you will have to perform four consecutive visits.

The H, for its part, has undertaken a generational change that has made it difficult to walk in the Octagonal: they add three draws and one defeat. In the last qualifying rounds, the Mexican team won by a score of 3-0 at Coloso de Santa Úrsula. However, the last direct antecedent in qualifying favors the Honduran team: on the last day of the Hexagonal Course to Russia 2018, beat the greens 3-2.

Both countries arrive at this comparison with different realities but with the obligation to add to achieve their objectives. The squad led by Fabián Coito comes from a goalless draw at home against Costa Rica.

Place: Aztec stadium, Mexico City.

Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Hour: 18:00 hours.

TV: Canal 5/ TV Azteca Aztec Channel 7 / TUDN

El Tri suffered to draw a tie against Canada (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

If all three points are obtained, the set of Gerardo Martino could regain the top of the rankings, waiting for you USA lose or draw on your exit to Panama. Honduras wants to add in order not to lag behind and stay in the fight towards Qatar 2022: if it wins, it could surpass Panama, El Salvador and Costa Rica in the classification.

The duels between Mexico and Honduras are usually special. The rivalry developed over the years gives this match an invariable touch of the classic. At this point in the playoffs, neither team can afford to miss out on points.

Mexico lost the leadership of the Octagonal Due to their draw against Canada, while Honduras has still not been able to win in the four games they have played, including a win by the United States (1-4) at home. With three draws and one defeat, the urgency of units for Central Americans is maximum.

Mexico maintains the confidence of becoming strong at home. However, of the games in all of history that he has lost at Azteca, one was against Honduras (Photo: Twitter / @ miselecciónmx)

One of the most memorable moments in this rivalry is undoubtedly the Aztecazo that the catrachos starred in on their visit to Mexican soil in 2013. At that time, the Tri put his attendance at the World Cup in Brazil in serious jeopardy. A game that seemed in the bag ended up getting complicated and generating a critical state for the team then commanded by Jose Manuel Chepo of the tower, fired after that stumble.

The night began quietly with a goal from Oribe Peralta orchestrated from own field by Giovani Dos Santos. However, the nervousness of the Aztec eleven was perfectly exploited by Honduras. The tie was borne by Jerry bentgson, which took advantage of an erroneous clearance of Jesus Crown to send the ball to the nets.

Carlo Costly he was ratified that day as an Aztec executioner. In a long ball Diego Reyes could not clear and left Costly free to head towards the Mexican goal. With a lethal left foot, the Catracho point sealed one of the great hits in the history of Concacaf: Honduras could boast its own version of the Aztecazo.

Gerardo Martino knows that a large part of his credit is played in today’s game against Honduras. (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

Mexico wants to avoid a surprise like that day. He has no margin for error, especially with the outlook ahead. In the last match between Aztecas and Catrachos, in the Gold Cup 2021, the scales tipped for the tricolor. A comfortable 3-0 victory made the difference between the two teams clear, but with one caveat: Honduras did not have all players due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Tata Martino knows that the criticism of him and his team could get louder if he did not get all three points today.

