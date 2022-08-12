Mexico vs. New Zealand: the goal that tied the Tricolor in their debut at the U-20 Women’s World Cup

In their debut at the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, the team led by Ana Galindo rescued the tie thanks to Anette Vázquez’s goal before the end of the first half.



In the midst of the sudden changes caused by the sudden departure of Maribel Domínguez from the bench of the Mexican Women’s National Team U-20those led by Anna Galindo got a tie in their presentation during the world of its category made in Costa Rica. Although the Aztec players showed ample dominance in most of the match, they managed save the tie with a goal from Anette Vazquez.

Moments before knowing the added time for the first half, the women dressed in white went on the attack to level the scoreboard. the midfielder Natalia Mauleon She was in charge of recovering possession of the ball on the edge of the area to command the offensive. In the presence of the New Zealand defenders, she opted for give up possession.

Cold America He was the one who received a filtered pass on the edge of the small area. Her incipient career with the ball forced the goalkeeper to leave her zone of influence to engage in a one-on-one duel, but a feint by the Mexican was enough to get her out of the way and find the center towards the central area.

Player number 10, Anette Vázquez, was in charge of giving the U-20 Women’s Tricolor a tie against New Zealand (Photo: Twitter/@Miseleccionfem)

In principle, the efforts of the defense were enough to stop the trajectory of the ball. However, the detour was opportune to reach the position where the Tricolor number 10 he sliced ​​the ball with the outside of his left foot to put it on the cross post. It was so at minute 44 the forcefulness did justice to Mexico and the board scored a goal for each team.

The goal for the Mexicans came late, because from the first moments of the match they had the opportunity to open the scoring with clear scoring options. For its part, the table New Zealand adopted a more offensive posture and took advantage of a counterattack that, combined with the luckcatapulted them to the front when the clock marked their first completed third.

Al 30 minutes, Azteca’s four-player defensive line fell back in the presence of the same number of attackers. Noticing order in their formation, the architect of the attack decided attempt a shot at the bow from the three-quarter court area. At first, it seemed that the final destination of the shot was an area far from the goal, but a detour from behind helped with the score.

The players distributed the units in their World Cup presentation inside the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@Miseleccionfem)

Grace Wisnewski became the hero of her squad when the ball bounced off the defender’s back Carol Cazares. Noticing the contact, the goalkeeper Celeste Thorn he tried to compose his trajectory to deflect the ball away from the goal, but his attempt was barely enough to graze it. The spherical embedded itself in the middle of the arc and gave the partial advantage to the representatives of Oceania.

After equalizing the actions thanks to the goal of the player from Club Deportivo Guadalajara Femenil, the attempts of the Mexicans doubled to try to keep the three points. Nevertheless, the forcefulness did not play on his side either and they missed almost half a dozen opportunities. At the end of the match, the scoreboard indicated the distribution of units per side

The next commitment for the Mexican National Team will be on Saturday August 13 against the Colombian national team. The South Americans won in their first game against the representative of Germany by the minimum difference and were located in the Group A lead at the end of the day.

