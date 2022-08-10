Mexico vs. New Zealand: where and at what time to see El Tri’s debut in the World Cup in Costa Rica

Mexican women’s national team under 20. Photo: @Miseleccionfem

the way of the Women’s Mexican National Team under 20 for the world Cup is about to start. The world championship of the category that will take place from August 10 to 28 in Costa Rica, will face Mexico with New Zealand on the first day of activities, just after the opening match between Germany and Colombia (teams with which they also share a group).

The painting that directs Ana Galindo is preparing to jump to the international level after a complicated and controversial path. With sporting duties well accomplished, the national team lived just a few weeks ago a Off-court scandal that led to the dismissal of Maribel González as a coach with her coaching staff.

However, having overcome the pothole, the Mexicans will seek to make history in the premiere of the championship. “The main challenge is to master the emotion of the debut and perform in the best way. Another challenge is the resistance that New Zealand will put up, we know that we arrive on equal terms”, said the coach at a press conference prior to the game.

When and at what time? Wednesday, August 10 at 3:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where? At the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium, in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Where to see? Through the signals of TUDN and channel 9.

Mexican women’s national team under 20. Photo: @Miseleccionfem

Mexico was located in the sector B along with New Zealand, Colombian (August 13) and German (August 16). In the forecast, they are the germanas who are presented as the favorites to take the group, while the rest of the teams will fight for the second ticket to the quarterfinals. In case of advancing round, the tricolor team would meet Brazil, Spain, Australia or the hosts themselves as rivals.

“Means a lot of responsibility to represent our country in the best waya lot of emotion from this debut that we have dreamed of for a long time. I see the team ready to compete, the only thing I can tell you is that you enjoy what you have worked so hard for. Thanks to all the people who promote women’s soccer, today we have this opportunity to continue growing,” Galindo said.

Ported: Espino Mendoza Celeste (Guadalajara), Manrique Mendoza Paola (Pachuca) and Acuña Soto Natalia (Tijuana)

defenders: Monroy Cortez Daniela (Blue Cross), Guzmán Prado Kinberly (Guadalajara), Canseco Bracamontes Fernanda (Pachuca), López Archila Samantha (Pumas), Ramírez Flores Alexandra (Santos), Gutiérrez Campos Jana (Tigres) and Cazares Carrera Carol (Free) .

Midfielders: Mauleón Piñon Natalia (America), Vázquez Mendoza Anette (Guadalajara), Serrano Mendiola Blanky (Pachuca), Marín Valencia Bridgette (PSV Union FC), Chavero Álvarez Paola (Pumas), Delgado Félix Daniela (Santos), Soto Gallegos Alice (Pachuca ), Gutiérrez Alfaro Isabella (East Carolina University), Maldonado Velázquez Maritza (Querétaro)

front: Villanueva Flores Alexia (Santos) and Frías Andrea América (Bay Area Surf).

Mexican women’s national team under 20. Photo: @Miseleccionfem

The Tri got his ticket to the World Cup last March after being runner-up in the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship. The Mexicans with a solid pace, won their three group stage games against Panama, Guyana and Honduras, then in the round of 16 they defeated Curacao by a nine-goal win.

Later, in the quarterfinals, they beat El Salvador five-one and in the semifinals, in a more complicated and even duel, they beat Canada by the slightest difference. In the final of the tournament they faced the United States with whom they lost by two goals to nil, but already with the ticket in hand.

KEEP READING:

“I’m ashamed”: Pumas goalkeeper confessed after being beaten by Barcelona

After controversial path, Women’s Tri starts activity in the U20 World Cup against New Zealand

This is the opportunity that the FMF gives to young women who want to be professional soccer players