Mexico vs Nigeria: this was Santiago Giménez’s second goal with the Tricolor

The striker from La Maquina scored his second goal in history with the tricolor shirt.

Mexico started the preparation process for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a presentation before the team of Nigeria. In a call where Gerardo Martino took the opportunity to call players who regularly do not have the leading role in the squad, Santiago Gimenez raised his hand to get a place in the final list of players heading to the World Cup with a goal in the first minutes.

As expected, the Mexican National Team was presented as a wide favorite against the team that did not get their pass to the highest soccer tournament in the world. The intensity prostrated on the tricolor side, because with some plays they endangered the goal defended by Francis Uzoho. However, it was not until the 12th minute when the tricolor team opened the scoring.

With the eleven Nigerian players defending their midfield, the central defender of the Rayados de Monterrey, Cesar Montessent a center to the side of the area where he was Jesus Gallardo. The side did not have time to control before the imminent presence of the rival defense, so decided to forward the ball into the heart of the area with a solid header.

Santiago Giménez scored the first goal of the tricolor preparation for Qatar 2022 (Photo: Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports)

Trying to guess the trajectory of the ball, Uzoho dove to his left side to deflect or prevent a shot. He achieved his goal at first, because Santiago Gimenez He finished off with the inside of his right foot but crashed his shot into the goalkeeper’s torso. Moments after the ball bounced off the striker’s body light blue and didn’t have to make a move more to score the first goal of the match.

Information in development*