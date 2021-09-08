Mexico vs Panama: what will be the new schedule of the qualifying match heading to Qatar 2022

The match of the Mexican National Team will be played one hour before the one stipulated above (Photo: Jeffrey Arguedas / EFE)

The match between the Mexican National Team and Panama changed its scheduled schedule from 20:00 hours for the 19:05 of this Wednesday. This modification was confirmed by the FIFA and the same CONCACAF on their official pages.

According to information from TUDN, The tricolor team received this announcement this Tuesday, because on Monday the planned schedule was still at 20:00. Although this change does not affect the logistics of the National Team too much, the dispute of the match in an hour closer to the afternoon could be a factor to consider due to the weather and humidity expected on the field of the Rommel Fernández Stadium.

The main cause of this change would have been the curfew currently stipulated in Panama, which takes place from 0:00 hours. With the new schedule of the meeting, the canal fans will have a wider margin of time to return to their homes and thus avoid any complications with the authorities.

Panama will close September against Mexico in search of undefeated and leadership (Photo: Bienvenido Velasco / EFE)

There has been speculation about an estimate of 25 thousand attendees to watch the game between Panama and Mexico from the stands. One of the main requirements for anyone entering the stadium will be to have their COVID-19 vaccine already applied.

Mexico will seek a victory in Panamanian territory to consolidate itself as the first place in the octagonal final of CONCACAF towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Going out with the three points of the match would mean reaching nine out of nine units available after three days of the tie. For its part, Panama has also obtained two wins from its two previous matches, and defeating the Aztec National Team would imply ending this FIFA date as the leader in the area.

The performance of the tricolor team has generated divided opinions among the media and the Mexican fans. Despite obtaining good results, the footballing level shown has not ended up convincing the majority. In addition, certain problems between the coach Gerardo Martino and the group of players has led to speculation about a torn dress.

Tata Martino has obtained good results but without obtaining the best performance of his players (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

The recent naturalization of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori It has also generated annoyance among a certain sector of the fan base. The Monterrey player has not shown his best version wearing the colors of Mexico. In addition, the forward has missed clear goal opportunities in front of the rival goalkeepers, both in the Gold Cup and in this beginning of the knockout stages.

The Olympic generation that won the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 it has been the base of the selection in the first matches of the octagonal. Alexis vega had stood out in his participation during the match against Jamaica on the court of the Aztec stadium. His goal contributed in the 2-1 victory against the Jamaicans. However, his absence may weigh to face the Panamanians because the Chivas footballer will drop after being injured in a sweep by a Costa Rican player in the second game of this elimination date. Names like Roberto Alvarado, Luis Romo, Cesar Montes and Carlos Rodríguez They have also had a lot of activity in Martino’s line-ups.

The game against Panama can mean a breaking point in the path of the Selection towards obtaining your ticket in a simple way for the World Cup next year. Some young players will also continue to try to fill the eye of Tata Martino to consolidate a position as a benchmark in the next calls in Mexico.

