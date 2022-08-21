Mexico vs Spain: the crossbars that kept El Tri away from the semifinal of the U-20 Women’s World Cup

After having dreamed of reaching the semi-final of the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, the Mexican team fell proudly before the team of spain, the current runner-up of the contest. Contrary to expectations, those led by Ana Galindo had the opportunity to win the match, but the crossbars and luck denied them the opportunity to enter the top four teams in the competition.

Despite the nervousness of facing one of the best national teams in the world, the intensity remained on Tricolor’s side most of the time. Yes ok Celeste Thorn had the obligation to intervene from the first minutes to prevent the fall of his bow, the danger was also present in the goal defended by Meritxell Font.

Proof of this was the construction of an offensive move in which Natalia Mauleon fell inside the area in the minute 16. Noticing the scene, the match judge whistled and He pointed to the penalty spot. Alexia Villanueva was outlined in front of the ball to carry out the execution of the maximum penalty, but before resuming, the whistler went to the VAR screen to corroborate her decision In the repetition, he considered that there was no foul and canceled the charge.

The decision influenced the mood of both squads. As the Mexicans saw their chance to take the lead slip away, the españolas claimed the intensity and began a series of attacks that they ended up opening the scoring definitively eight minutes after the annulment of the payment from the eleven steps.

In an offensive deployment, a triangulation of the Iberians was enough to overcome the entire Mexican defense. After directing a counterattack, Flame Benitez got past midfield and sent a through ball up front Salma Paralluelo. The native of Zaragoza advanced a few meters before sending a cross to the heart of the area that ended with the correct definition of Inma Gabarro.

Despite being disadvantaged on the scoreboard, almost immediately the Mexicans returned to the charge to break the rival’s goal and tie. Even close to minute 30 they were close to achieving it with a long distance shot who surpassed Font, but in the trajectory of the ball the crossbar got in the way and drowned out the cry of goal on the bench of the National Stadium of Costa Rica.

On the verge of rest, alexia villanueva he tried to emulate the feat he achieved in the group stage match against Germany with a shot from outside the box. Again, the ball went past the goalkeeper, but the crossbar was once again the obstacle. During the second half the unfortunate post scene was repeated and, although the Mexicans tried to come back, luck was on the side of the Europeans.

In the midst of uncertainty due to the sudden dismissal of Maribel Domínguez from the technical direction, Ana Galindo took the reins of the Selection a few days before the start of the fair. Despite the fact that the short time he had been acquainted with the squad took its toll on him with a draw against New Zealand and Colombiathe greatest achievement came at the end of the group stage.

Against all odds, the Aztec players were able to keep zero against the Germany national team. It was thanks to a lonely goal by Alexia Villanueva that tied the passage to the round of quarterfinals against Spain and eliminated the team that had a streak of nine consecutive contests achieving the classification to the stage of the eight best of the tournament.

