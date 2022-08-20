Mexico vs Spain: when and where to see the Mexican Women’s National Team in the U-20 World Cup (Photos: Twitter/@KarinaRamosMarq/@SEFutbolFem)

The Women’s Mexican National Team sub-20 classified in an exciting way to the final phase of the worldwhich is played in Costa Rica, because after two bittersweet draws against New Zealand and Colombia, the team led by Ana Galindo They beat Germany 1-0 with a category and qualified as second place in group B, behind the South American team.

With this agonizing move to the definitive phase, the Tri under-20 agreed to the quarter finals and was placed as one of the eight best teams in the contest, since only 16 countries participate in this tournament.

As it happens in all the World Cup tournaments of the FIFAthe crossing occurred against the joint group, where spain finished as first place over Brazil and resulted in the first quarter-final match: Mexico vs Spain.

Where is the Mexico vs Spain of the U-20 Women’s World Cup?

The commitment will be in the city of San José, specifically in the National Stadium of Costa Ricawhich has a capacity for 35,000 fans and is the main stage of this U-20 World Cup fair.

Its inauguration was in 2011 for an estimated price of $100 millionis nicknamed as The Savannah Jewel and was in charge of the Government of China. This is where the Costa Rican National Team plays its home qualifying matches.

National Stadium of Costa Rica, “La Joya de La Sabana”, built between 2009 and 2011 and with an estimated price of USD 100 million (Photo: Special)

Mexico under-20 will be measured against their similar spain It is Saturday, August 20 at 5:30 p.m.in Mexico City time, so it can be tuned in during the afternoon in American territory.

For local time in Costa Rica, the match will start at 4:30 p.m., while in Buenos Aires time, the game will start at 7:30 p.m.

Where to see Mexico vs Spain of the U-20 Women’s World Cup?

The transmission from Mexico for this commitment of the U-20 Women’s World Cup It will be live and exclusively on STUDY and for him channel nineso it can be viewed on open television.

In short, the match will be in the National Stadium of Costa Ricawill begin at 17:30 hours in CDMX time and can be seen in STUDY y channel nine.

(Photo: Twitter/@Miseleccionfem)

It should be noted that spain will reach this commitment after being champion of the U-17 World Cup held in 2018, with a similar player base, where by the way Mexico was his rival in that final, where the Iberians won 2-1.

Similarly, in the last edition of the U-20 World Cup played in 2017, Spain finished as runner-up at the hands of Japan, making it one of the powers in the lower divisions in recent years.

Whoever is the winner of this duel between Spain and Mexico the winning team between Nigeria and the Netherlands will be measured in the semifinals.

On the other side of the draw, the quarterfinal matchups were made up of Colombia vs Brazil y Japan vs Franceso that Mexico was left as the only representative of North America after the sudden elimination of the United States in group D.

