Mexico vs. Suriname: where and when to see El Tri’s farewell in Mexico before Qatar 2022

The Mexican National Team will say goodbye to the national territory with the match against Suriname (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

The Mexican team de Futbol will return to the dispute of official matches after having made a tour of friendly matches throughout the United States. East Saturday June 11, 2022 will make your debut on the League of Nations of Concacaf against the combined Surinamin a match that looks suitable for Martino to give minutes to players who do not usually appear in the most decisive matches.

Another of the outstanding features of the meeting is the venue. For the first time since 2012, Mexico will go to play on the field of the Corona Stadium, in the municipality of Torreón, Coahuila. At the same time, the presentation of Mexico in the home of Club Santos Laguna It will also imply the farewell before going to the World Cup in Qatar. Although there are still friendly matches scheduled between July and November, none of them will be on Mexican soil.

In this sense, it is expected that the influx in the TSM will be of great volume. Although it could not match the capacity of other venues such as the Azteca Stadium, the occupation of the 30,000 seats will be crucial for Mexico to obtain a convincing victory and regain confidence to arrive at the best level of preparation for the World Cup. The rest of the fans will be able to witness the meeting through different platforms.

The Suriname National Team plays its matches in Concacaf despite being part of South America (Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Place: Corona Stadium of the Santos Modelo Territory, Torreón, Coahuila.

Date: Saturday June 11, 2022.

Hour: 20:45.

TV: As it is a meeting of the tricolor as a local, the two television stations with the greatest presence in the territory will have the live broadcast. The team of Aztec Sports will chronicle the dispute through channel 7 of open television, while TUDN It will do so on channel 5 and on your company’s signal for pay television.

Internet and application: So much TUDN as Aztec Sports they will enable their multiplatform for the meeting signal. In the first case, it will be available on the official website, application, as well as on the platform of BlimTV e IzzyGo. In the second option, the internet site and the mode for mobile phones will also be used, although completely free of charge.

Radio: Radio listeners interested in the chronicle of the meeting will be able to follow it through the microphones of The Deportes in the 730 amplitude modulated (am), as well as in the 96.9 frequency modulated (fm).

In their most recent meeting, Mexico tied with Ecuador (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

With the meeting, the national team led by Gerardo Martino will embark on the path to the title that was denied in 2021, when he fell in the final against the United States. To do this, the Argentine chose to rest his main leaders and starting figures, so he will use players from Liga MX clubs, some from MLS, as well as Orbelin Pineda and Marcelo Floreswho play in Europe.

After having defeated Nigerialost with Uruguay and tied with EcuadorMexico is obliged to beat the south american team. The match will be the first of two scheduled for the Concacaf Nations League, where they will also face group rival Jamaica.

After fulfilling the commitments of the confederation, the Tricolor has a friendly match scheduled for August against Paraguay. However, Martino’s program could increase by confirming other rivals before making his debut in the World Cup, on November 22, 2022, against Poland.

