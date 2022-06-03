Mexico vs. Uruguay: Alfredo Talavera’s mistake that sparked criticism in networks

The Mexican goalkeeper was the starter for the match against the Uruguayan team, but he made a mistake that put Gerardo Martino’s team at a disadvantage.

The Mexican team de Futbol held their second preparation match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Uruguay. Although in the starting lineup Gerardo Martino he sent most of the players who could appear in Qatar 2022, in the arc he chose to summon Alfred Talavera. Although in his last appearances with the Pumas of the National University he shone for his good performances, con the Tricolor made a crucial mistake.

After 34 minutes With the score at zero, the Charrúas took advantage of a set piece to do damage to the Mexican goal. After a corner kick from the far right, Edinson Cavani took advantage of his physical and technical qualities to overtake the entire Mexican defense and rise in the small area to make a shot at the Talavera arch.

Although the Mexican goalkeeper seemed to be in a favorable position on the ground, the closeness and power of the shot surprised him and he only stretched out his hand to deflect a ball aimed at his body. At first it did its job. However, due to the nature of the play, the defender Matthias Neighbor He was close to look for the auction. In that sense, by surpassing the mark of Raúl Jiménez and Nestor Araujo, he was able to break the scratch on the blackboard.

Talavera made the mistake that led to the painful defeat of Mexico (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

The goal was cheered by a few hundred Uruguayan fans who gathered at the University of Phoenix Stadium. On the contrary, the Mexicans present chose to remain silent and some more booed the first goal of the tour that Diego Alonso will lead through the United States.

The flaw in the strategy Tala It did not go unnoticed by the fans in social networks. His name quickly became a trend due to criticism from dissatisfied fans who they condemned his eventful return to the tricolor arch after being absent for 18 parties.

“Uruguay goal, I say Talavera”, “They scored a goal against Talavera, not Mexico”, “Talavera is a lie in Mexican soccer. They have sold him to us as a great goalkeeper and nothing to do with it”, “So they can see that Ochoa is even better for that”“Thank you, Talavera for confirming what we already know, the only reliable goalkeeper is Memo Ochoa” and “Talavera, dear mommy, how with all the experience he left the ball there “were some of the comments written by Twitter users.

The Mexican National Team fell to the Uruguay team (Photo: @miseleccionmx)

The fall of the arch only anticipated the gloomy panorama that awaited the team led by Gerardo Martino. At the start of the second half, when the players had barely settled into their positions, the Charrúas went on the attack and managed to score the second goal. Five touches of the ball were enough for Facundo Pellistri made an overflow to overcome the mark of Jesús Angulo.

When he found himself near the big box, he sent a low cross into the big box that the veteran Edinson Cavani ended up solving in a simple way with the bow open. On this occasion the error of the Tricolor was in the defensive zone, but it would not be the only one. In a similar action, minute 54, the former Manchester United striker made his doublet in the match with a solid shot from outside the area that could not be stopped by Tala.

With the result, Mexico accumulated its second setback in a row. The occasion that the faces were seen before this meeting was in a friendly in 2018 and the charrúas also took the victory. The last time Mexico prevailed was in 2016 during its participation in the Copa América Centenario.

