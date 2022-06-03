Mexico vs. Uruguay: where and when to watch the second Tricolor friendly

Mexico and Uruguay will meet again for the first time since the Copa América Centenario in 2016 (Photo: AP)

The Mexican team of Soccer will appear in the second meeting of its tour of the United States against the team of UruguaySouth American team that was placed in the last group of the Qatar World Cup 2022. In that sense, although Diego Alonso, strategist of the sky-blue team, will not have all his pieces in the attack and Gerardo Martino has only one casualty, both teams will engage in a crucial test to define their level in the face of the end of their preparation.

Mexico will come with more experience than its rivals at University of Phoenix Stadium. It is worth mentioning that Gerardo Martino started his tour with a friendly duel against Nigeria in the state of Texas, while Alonso will do so with the first of a series of three planned matches against the United States and Jamaica in the country of the stars and stripes, as well as the Centennial Stadium of his country.

Although the locality is a relevant factor for Mexico to get the result, since an invasion of tricolor fans is expected at the Stadium of the University of Phoenix, the real objective of the match is to consolidate a competent level of play against one of the teams that also aspires to the world championship. As it takes place in the United States, fans in the national territory will be able to follow the match through various platforms.

Mexico’s warm-up tour kicked off with a two-to-one victory over Nigeria in Arlington, Texas (Photo: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

Place: University of Phoenix Stadium, Arizona, United States.

Date: Thursday June 2, 2022.

Hour: 21:00.

TV: the game will be broadcast both on the private television signal, through the company’s channel TUDNas well as the open signal on channel 5. In this option, Enrique The dog Bermúdez will share the microphone with Jorge Pietrasanta. Meanwhile, the team Aztec Sports led by Christian Martinoli and Luis García will narrate the meeting through the channel 7 signal.

Internet and application: Both companies will enable their multiplatform for the transmission of the meeting, although the TUDN it will do it exclusively for subscribers. On the contrary, both the website and the official application for mobile phones of Aztec Sports will be available for free.

Radio: those who do not have an audiovisual device or prefer to follow the actions of the meeting through the radio, will be able to listen to the chronicle of The Deportes in the 730 amplitude modulated (am), as well as in the 96.9 frequency modulated (fm).

The Uruguayans are part of Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Photo: Twitter/@Uruguay)

One of the biggest absences for the Uruguayan team will be that of Luis Suarez. Days before the match, the South American team confirmed that the former Atlético de Madrid striker will undergo a “hygienic treatment” preventive osteoarticular to face in the best way the second half of the year to culminate with the World Cup in Qatar”, but they will have the presence of Edison Cavani.

On the other hand, the Tata Martino will be able to count on his entire team, except Julio Cesar Dominguezfor the friendly match. In that sense, he could use his best players up front, that is, Raul Jimenez, Jesus Manuel Corona and Alexis Vegato check their level of association and imbalance.

In the five most recent games the teams have met, Uruguay has monopolized the most victories. Since the World Cup in South Africa, as well as the 2011 Copa América and a friendly match in 2018, the Charrúas have won. While, Mexico put the scoreboard in his favor America’s Cup 2007as well as in editing Centenary of the same contest.

KEEP READING:

José Abed died, the man who promoted sports car racing in Mexico

Who is Héctor González Iñárritu, new director of Club América

Javier Alarcón will return to TUDN to narrate with Perro Bermúdez