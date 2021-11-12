Mexico vs USA: meet again in the octagonal, qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

(Foto: USA TODAY)

When it decided that Friday night’s game against Mexico in the World Cup qualifiers be played at the new TQL Stadium, the United States soccer federation chose a city with 3% Hispanic population in a state that is 42nd in number of Latino people among the 50 that make up the country.

“When we talk about a qualifying match to the World CupIt is very important that we have a crowd that is favorable to the US squad, and whether or not there are Latinos in the stands, we want fans to support the national team, ”said US coach Gregg Berhalter.

“And it is not always easy to guarantee that. I think we have learned from mistakes in the past ”.

Berhalter, who was a defender for the US national team from 1994 to 2006, recalled the games against Honduras and Guatemala at RFK Stadium in Washington, in which the visitors had majority support.

In 2017, fans were roughly on par during the United States-Costa Rica game at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, in the World Cup qualifier. The Ticos won 2-0, a result that led to the US squad not qualifying for the World Cup.

Mexico ranks ninth in the ranks of the FIFA and leads the Concacaf tie with 14 points. The United States is second with 11 units prior to this Friday’s meeting, which will mark the middle of the tie route.

Under Berhalter’s leadership, the United States has played three games with overwhelming support from the public. The first was on an NFL stage in September, Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tennessee, attended by 43,028 spectators. The match between the United States and Canada ended 1-1.

The next three home games were scheduled in stadiums of the Major League Soccer (America’s professional soccer league that includes teams from Canada). At these venues, assigned tickets facilitate selective distribution among season-ticket holders and fans favorable to the national team.

The United States beat Jamaica 2-0 in a game that drew 20,500 spectators last month at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Costa Rica won 2-1 against 20,165 people in the Lower.Com Field de Columbus, Ohio.

The match against Mexico It will be played in a stadium inaugurated in May with capacity for 26,000 spectators.

“We want there to be stridency in the stadium, we want an atmosphere of exaltation” declared Berhalter.

Mexico has faced the United States twice this year, and lost both.

The United States won 3-2 in the final of the Nations League, held in Denver in June. In the Gold Cup title game in Las Vegas on August 1, the United States triumphed despite playing an alternate roster.

But the coach from Mexico, Gerardo Martino, denied that there is an affront to pay.

“I do not take things personally, because my role is to lead a team and I must ensure the well-being of my players and the team,” said the Argentine. “When you take it personally you run the risk of not making good decisions.”

Only two of the last 10 confrontations between the United States and Mexico have ended tied, but the victories have been by very short margins, so no one rules out that there can be a draw either.

The duel is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, at the new and futuristic field of TQL Stadium in Cincinnati (Ohio), which will host for the first time a match of the United States national team, which will also try to make the most of the field factor .

Probable lineups:

USA: Steffen; Scally, Zimmerman, M. Robinson, A. Robinson; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Weah, Pepi y Pulisic.

Coach: Gregg Berhalter.

Mexico: Ochoa; Rodríguez, Domínguez, Moreno, Gallardo; Herrera, Guardado, Álvarez; Corona, Jiménez and Lozano.

Selector: Gerardo Martino.

Referee: Sin designs

Stadium: TQL Stadium de Cincinnati (Ohio)

Hour: 20:10 Eastern Time (01:10 GMT on Saturday).

