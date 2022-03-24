Mexico vs. USA: the data you should know before watching the Concacaf classic

(Photo: Instagram/usmnt)

The time for revenge has come for the Mexican team soccer before the United States. After the series of three consecutive losses what the team sufferedand Gerardo “Tata” Martino they face each other again, but now in the mythical Aztec stadiumwhere El Tri has never lost to its northern neighbor in official matches.

To learn a little more about this strong rivalry, described as the concacaf classicwe present the data you should know about this confrontation.

– The winner of the Mexico vs. United States match Secure your spot for the 2022 Qatar World Cupas long as Panama loses to Honduras and Costa Rica loses or draws with Canada.

– The United States did not qualify for Russia 2018 after seven consecutive World Cupswhile Mexico has all the classifications since 1994, seven in a row.

(Photo: Instagram/usmnt)

– Canada has only qualified for one World Cup, it was in Mexico 1986.

– In the historical series, Mexico is above the United States with 36 victorias, 15 draws and 22 losseswith 146 goals for and 86 against.

– Mexico has an unbeaten streak at home of 14 games in World Cup Qualifying, with 10 wins and 4 draws. The most recent loss was against Honduras in 2013 at the Azteca Stadium.

– Mexico It has been three consecutive games without conceding a goal at home in the Qualifiers and has also achieved it in 14 of their last 20 games.

(Photo: Instagram/usmnt)

– Mexico has never lost local a World Cup qualifying game against United States (8 wins, 3 draws), with 24 goals for and 4 against.

– Guillermo Ochoa has his fence undefeated in the last two games of El Tri, the last time he played three games without a goal in his goal was in 2015 against Honduras, Cuba and Guatemala.

– The United States has never won an official match at the Azteca, he only managed it in a friendly in 2012.

– United States has never won four games in a row against Mexico, but they have won the last three meetings against Mexico in any type of competition, which ties their longest winning streak already achieved in 2000-01 and 2005-07. It is also the longest streak in the rivalry since Mexico won three in a row between 2009 and 2011.

(Photo: Instagram/usmnt)

– United States has two victories in Mexican territorybut not in Qualifying and they were in 1908 and 2012 (both 1-0).

– United States only has won 5 away points at the Octagonalthe third worst harvest among all the participating teams.

-The streak of three road games in a row without winning it is the worst for the United States since 2017-18.

– Mexico It is the team that Christian Pulisic has faced the most in his career: 6 times and he has scored two goals against them. The only team that has scored more goals is Trinidad and Tobago with 4 in 4 games.

Players from the United States celebrate the first goal they scored against Mexico in a Concacaf qualifying match. TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. November 12, 2021. OBLIGATED CREDIT USA TODAY/Trevor Ruszkowski

– Since 1990, 11 players from the United States have scored more than one goal against Mexico, those who lead the tally are Landon Donovan (6) and Michael Bradley (5).

– Pulisic seeks to be the second player in US history to score against Mexico in three straight games, before he did Alexander Rae from September 12 to 26, 1937.

– Brenden Aaronsonwho will not play against Mexico due to injury, was the only one who had participated in all the Octagonal matches for the United States.

The meeting will take place at the 8:00 p.m. and will be transmitted both by Canal 5 What Azteca 7or if you prefer, you can follow the minute by minute through Infobae Mexico.

KEEP READING: