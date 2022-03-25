Mexico vs. USA: what will happen if the homophobic cry sounds at the Azteca Stadium

The Mexican National Team will face the United States at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

The game that will define the course of Mexico for him Qatar World Cup 2022 is getting closer, less than a day for the Mexican team receive your peer United States to start the last date FIFA the Concacaf Octagonin social networks the call to sing the homophobic scream.

Different fans will try to use the match of the Tri at the Azteca to express their discontent with the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and the MX League for the decisions they made after the fight between bars that occurred in Querétaro on March 5, in which there was a balance of 26 injured and 25 detained so far.

Likewise, it was said that the use of the shout that incites discrimination could bring sanctions for the public and for the Aztec team. In the first instance, One of Luisapresident of the FMF, has already warned that the person who is identified using the shout will be expelled from the match. Despite this, the call to boycott Femexfut and the Tri it began to gain strength.

What will happen if the homophobic cry sounds?

El Tri’s fans want to boycott the FMF and Liga MX for the punishments against the Querétaro club (Photo: Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar/ Cuartoscuro.com)

In the first instance the protocol that FIFA already implemented in previous matches would be activated. In other words, as soon as the referee detects the prohibited phrase, he will be obliged to stop meeting until you stop listening.

What will change this time is that security elements will be willing and able to expel to the person, for this they will rely on the new system of identification FanID

It should be noted that all the people who go to the Azteca to see the game must have made a prior registration on the FMF page to get your Fan IDin which they granted personal information What Nameticket number, email and a photograph of his face.

The FMF may expel fans who use homophobic chants (Photo: Moisés Pablo/ Cuartoscuro.com)

So if the fan makes the cry sound, through different surveillance mechanisms they will identify the person, go to the section in which they are located and expel the person who committed the offense.

With the information of the Fan ID, The FMF could indefinitely veto the expelled fan during Mexico vs. the USAConsequently, he would not be allowed to enter future matches of the Mexican National Team and would not enter the stadiums in Mexico for Liga MX matches, depending on the seriousness of his infraction and the sanction determined by the sports authorities.

How would the homophobic cry affect the Mexican National Team?

FIFA would already sanction Gerardo Martino’s team directly in the decrease in points (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

Although the Tri has already experienced financial fines and fan bans due to the behavior of the public, FIFA could raise the level of sanctions and go directly to the score the Tricolor.

In accordance with the regulations of the highest international football body, and due to the constant appearance of the shout, FIFA would already sanction Gerardo Martino’s team directly in the decrease in points in qualifying for Qatar 2022.

However, Ferdinand Cevallossports commentator Fox SportsI affirm that The Mexican team will no longer be sanctioned by FIFA if the forbidden chant is heard during the World Cup qualifiers, especially against the United States.

Yon de Luisa warned that people who use the homophobic cry will be expelled (Photo: EFE/ José Méndez)

during the program The last word explained that the FIFA has already reached an agreement with the FMF not to sanction it more. The actions that they have undertaken to eradicate the cry have served to defend themselves against further sanctions.

“Mexico will not be sanctioned again for the homophobic cry, the Federation has promised FIFA that it will eradicate it, that they will continue working, they have presented all the protocols and FIFA understood that it has done everything possible to make the cry disappear”

To date, it has not been possible to confirm said agreement, only the FMF has insisted on the fan ID registration already do not promote discriminatory messages in the Aztec.

