Mexico vs USA: where and when to see another edition of the Concacaf Classic

Mexico will seek to take the lead in the area, against the United States, in the Concacaf Octagonal Final (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE)

A new chapter in the rivalry between Mexico and United States is about to be written. On this occasion, the most powerful teams in the Concacaf will collide to define the possible leader of the classification heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022. The first of two scheduled games will take place at the home of the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, and Gerardo Martino will seek to reverse the gray panorama that accompanied him during the Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League.

Mexico will have most of its star roster for the next match. Thanks to the fact that the meeting will be hosted in the United States, a country with high control of the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the European teams made no excuse to lend to their selected teams. Raúl Jiménez, Chucky Lozano and Jesús Manuel Corona They could lead the formidable attack of the Tricolor, although they will have to fight against the animosity of the rival public on the field of TQL Stadium.

The match will be held in Ohio, one of the states where the Mexican National Team does not usually give exhibitions due to the low presence of fans, contrary to other entities such as California and Texas. Given the adverse strategy of the US team to have more encouragement from the stands, the Mexican fans in the national territory will be able to follow the actions live and direct from various communication platforms.

The United States won the most recent edition of the Gold Cup (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie / REUTERS)

Place: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio, Estados Unidos.

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021.

Hour: 20:10.

TV: the signal will be available on open television through channel 7, run by Aztec Sports, as well as on channel 5 in the voice of the chroniclers of TUDN. This last television station will also have a special broadcast with panelists from Monterrey for said region, as well as availability in the pay signal.

Internet and application: The meeting will also be available, free of charge, on the official website and mobile phone app of Aztec Sports. Meanwhile, users seeking to tune the signal from TUDN in these media, they must have a subscription, as in the streaming service Blim TV.

After six games played, The Mexican National Team has established itself as the best placed in the classification. Thanks to their four wins and two draws they have collected 14 points. Meanwhile, the US team accumulates three victories, a couple of draws, as well as one defeat. Thus, a victory over the Tricolor would give him the general leadership to the country of the stars and stripes.

Mexico will seek to regain the reins of dominance in the northern part of the American continent (Photo: Todd Pierson / EFE)

However, the victory at stake goes beyond obtaining the three points. The rivalry has been one of the most recognized around the world, so it will also play the honor. In previous days, the players have been in charge of making all kinds of statements to win the media battle, however, this dynamic has also included the coaches.

Greg Berhalter, US coach, assured that the words issued by Mexican players throughout the week only showed that they have not been able to earn their respect on the court. “The two victories of the summer I think they did not make it (earn their respect) and we are going to have to do it by deploying our game on the field “He mentioned one day of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Argentine coach has decided to take the sporting reins and declared that “we will try that the rival does not force us to play a different game than the one we are trying to do. Basically I express to the players that the needs of the rival do not matter nor the situation in which we find ourselves. We always have to propose. If Mexico has a status in your area, you have to respect it based on the game you play “, in an interview with TUDN.

