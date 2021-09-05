“Mexico was a giant in a confederation of dwarfs”, Costa Rica coach clarified his controversial statements

The Costa Rican team will face Mexico at the National Stadium (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE / File)



The coach of Costa Rica, Luis Fernando Suárez, had ignited the match between Mexico and the Costa Rican team after he implied that it was not worth being the great in a confederation like CONCACAF. However, a day later time was given to clarify this situation, mentioning that he was referring to earlier times, when the advance of other countries had not arrived. Thus he tried to appease the controversy that was generated in this regard.

“I don’t know where that comment came from, yesterday they asked me that question, that if I considered that Mexico had lost its validity in CONCACAF football, I replied: ‘Mexico continues to have the same validity, some time ago Mexico was easier because the region had not grown enough to fight someone who has always been great like Mexico. I said that at that time, suddenly, you could think that Mexico was a giant in a country of dwarfs … “, he expressed at a press conference.

The fact that Luis Fernando Suárez said that being a giant among dwarfs was interpreted as that CONCACAF was not something that had merit, however, already with the clarification he made it clear that he was referring because Mexico did not have real competition in the past.

Despite what was shown in the game against Jamaica, Mexico is still the favorite for the duel against Costa Rica (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

“No, I see it as strong, what I see is that the other countries have grown a lot in what certain moment did not have, they spoke of the physical strength of the islands but not of their game, now it has evolved in a very great … It seems to me that the situation in Mexico is holding up well, but the commitment is much greater due to the evolution that the CONCACAF countries have had, through time I have seen an evolution“Suárez said in a conference.

Suarez also pointed out that he does not speak ill of anyone, that what he wants is to speak well of everyone, well it is never in their intention to generate controversy.

“The vital strength that Mexico has is the possession of the ball, good possession, they know how to distribute it, if there is a team that, in that sense, the position is higher, Mexico knows what to do with the ball, for me that is his greatest virtue ”, were the words of the coach to refer to the best quality of those led by Gerardo Martino.

Mexico is coming off a tight win against Jamaica (Photo: Edgard Garrido / Reuters)

The Colombian coach arrived on the bench in Costa Rica just a few months agoHowever, the context of the area is not unknown; He has already had the opportunity to lead the Honduran national team, with whom he obtained a pass to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil: the second for the Hondurans and the first for Suárez at CONCACAF level.

In addition to this experience, the coffee grower has been able to be close to Mexican soccer at some point. In 2015, when Dorados de Sinaloa was going through a crisis, he arrived on an interim basis to try to rescue the team, however, he did not succeed. He only led the Sinaloans for ten games, in which he won a single game, tied three and lost six. In that season, Dorados descended and Suárez returned to Colombia to continue his career with Club Deportivo La Equidad, where he was from 2017 to 2018.

