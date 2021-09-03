Mexico will face Spain twice in friendly matches

(Foto: Twitter/Fer_moreno17)

The Mexican Under-20 National Team will face their Spanish Under-19 simile on two consecutive occasions in friendly matches. The meetings will take place in Iberian lands. The first in the Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium and the second in the Guillermo Amor Stadium, both in the city of Alicante.

The Mexican team led by Luis Ernesto Pérez traveled to the European continent last Monday, landed in the Dutch city of Amsterdam and from there they moved to Spanish territory where the entire team was concentrated, as the Arsenal player, Marcelo Flores, joined.

The first of the two games will be on Friday three at 1:00 p.m. and the second on Sunday five at 04:30. Both dates of the month of September and in central Mexico time.

In the call, the case of Marcelo Flores stands out, Mexican who also has Canadian and English nationalities and who is persecuted by the three countries to represent them in a definitive way (being minor categories, footballers can still play for any senior team).

Flores plays for the Arsenal of England under 18 category and started the 2021-22 season in a great way with a rhythm of three games played and four goals scored (on matchday 1 he got a hat-trick against Aston Villa and on matchday 2 he collaborated with a goal against West Bromwich).

The summoned

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Pérez (Necaxa) and José Ángel Eulogio (Pachuca).

Defenders: José Manuel García (America), Antonio Jeremiah (Los Angeles), Román Torres (Necaxa), Abraham Freyfeld (Pumas) and Sebastián Yanez (Tijuana).

Midfielders: Marcelo Flores (Arsenal), Fidel Ambriz (León), Saúl Zamora (León), Christian Torres (Los Angeles), Ángel Estrada (Pachuca), Bryan González (Pachuca), Emmanuel Echeverría (Santos) and Salvador Mariscal (Santos) .

Forwards: Esteban Lozano (América), Rodrigo Huescas (Cruz Azul), Eduardo Mustre (Pachuca) and Jesús Hernández (Querétaro).

The matches will serve as preparation prior to the start of the qualifying process towards the World Cup of the category to be held in Indonesia 2023. The last time a Mexican under-20 team participated in a World Cup was in Poland 2019 and had an unexpected performance by losing all three games in the group stage (Mexico 1-2 Italy; Mexico 0-3 Japan and Ecuador 1-0 Mexico).

