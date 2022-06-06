Mexico will leave the Top 10 of the FIFA ranking after being thrashed by Uruguay

(Photo: Twitter / Uruguay)

The latest results that Mexican team of soccer has obtained in friendly matches, and in which the rout 0-3 suffered last Thursday before Uruguaywill cause the Aztec combo lose two places in the next FIFA ranking.

According to the data shared by the analyst of ESPN, Alexis Martín Tamayo, better known as Misterchipthe team led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino will come out of top 10 of the world ranking.

In the last list that FIFA released, El Tri was in the ninth positionbut the new ranking that considers after the results of this Saturday’s matches, Mexico lost two positions and will fall to the eleventh position.

Los Netherlands will take the place of Mexico, while Denmark It will be the tenth classified. However, El Tri will stay one place ahead of Germany.

Another selection made a jump in the FIFA ranking presented by Misterchip is Argentinarival of Mexico in the next Qatar World Cup 2022which will rise to third place and displace Francethe current world champion.

The five-time world champion will remain in first place Brazilwhile Belgium, one of the candidates for Qatar 2022, is in second place.

Furthermore, the selection of USAfollowing their home win over Morocco, will move up one place from 15th to 14th place and will be ahead of Switzerland, Croatia, Colombia and Senegal, which is currently No. 20, moving up two places.

Mexico, who beat 2-1 Nigeria at the start of his friendly tour, he will face Ecuador this Sunday at 6:00 p.m. (local time), at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Ecuador will be the next rival of the Tri

The first 15 places are as follows:

1. Brazil

2. Belgium

3. France

4. Argentina

5. England

6. Italia

7. Spain

8. Portugal

9. Netherlands

10. Denmark

11. Mexico

12. Germany

13. Uruguay

14. United States

15. Switzerland

Although Italy did not qualify for the World Cup, it is in the Top 10 by winning Euro 2020 (Photo: EFE)

The FIFA formula takes into account the selected campaign for a four-year period; This is why their ranking does not quickly reflect the changes that each team usually offers from match to match, or from tournament to tournament.

The formula is obtained, says FIFA, “by adding the number of points earned in a match; the average number of points won in games during the last 12 months; and the average number of points earned in games prior to the last 12 months (annual depreciation)”.

To determine the value of the points for each match, FIFA applies the following formula:

P= M x I x T x C

P is total points; M is points per win; I is match importance; T strength of the contenders and C is strength of the Confederacy.

