Mexico will make the use of the armed forces available to FIFA during the 2026 World Cup

Elements of the Army perform the honors to the flag prior to a match of the Mexican team at the Azteca stadium (Photo: Twitter @JylaB)

The FIFA will confirm this Thursday, June 16, the cities and stadiums that will host the 2026 World Cuporganized by the United States and co-hosted by Mexico and Canada.

Of the 80 games of the entire fair, ten will be played in Mexican territoryBeing the Azteca (Mexico City), the Akron (Guadalajara) and the BBVA (Monterrey), the three stadiums candidates to house them.

However, first class real estate is not only needed to host a World Cup, but also to meet a series of requirements, including that of ensure the safety of all attendees. For this, Mexico make available to FIFA the “armed forces”, “intelligence services” and “uniformed police”among others.

This was stipulated in the “Government Guarantees”a 93-page document delivered by the Mexican Soccer Federation (Femexfut) to FIFA in 2018 with the aim of achieving these venues, to which ESPN had access via transparency.

Members of the Mexican Army celebrate a goal during a match prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photo: Twitter @DonFutboI)

It is worth mentioning that it was signed signed by Alfonso Navarrete Pridathen head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) in the six-year term of the former president Enrique Pena Nieto (2012-2018).

“Mexico warrants to FIFA that it will procure, at Mexico’s own expense, the implementation of all necessary safety and security measures in connection with the organization and conduct of the Competition and Events related to the Competition”

In this way, the security forces must protect all the facilities that involve the 2026 World Cup. Mexico will authorize and cover the cost of the elements that are deployed as detailed in the following document excerpt:

“Inside and outside the stadiums (including areas surrounding the stadiums, such as parking areas), fan areas, FIFA Fan Fest, training sites, team hotels, FIFA headquarters in Mexico, base camps for referees , official hotels, accreditation centers, ticket sales centers, volunteer centers, media centers, any other places officially used in connection with the competition and/or any event related to the competition, as well as any access routes to said places “, it reads.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard (Photo: Reuters)

In addition, the Mexican government is obligated to issue the work visas that are required from the day it was designated to host the World Cup until December 31, 2026.

“In the event that entry, stay or departure is refused, or the issuance of a visa or permit is refused, in particular for reasons of national security, FIFA will be informed of such refusal or refusal and will be provided with a Reasonable explanation of the national security reason.

As if that were not enough, in the event of an incident that affects the competition, Mexico also undertakes to financially cover the losses and expenses incurred to carry out the macro-event.

“Accept full and strict liability for any direct or indirect (including lost profits), liabilities, claims, proceedings, costs and/or expenses (including expert or advisory fees) resulting from or arising in connection with any security and/or security incidents in connection with the Competition and any Event related to the Competition or any breach of this Government Guarantee,” the agreement also reads.

Another requirement is the remodeling of the Azteca stadium and its surroundings (Photo: Azteca Stadium Complex / Infobae)

On the other hand, of the three organizers Mexico it is the only country that will give a tax exemption for all those who participate in the macro sports event within the nation, according to the “Government Guarantees”.

The agreement exempts both Femexfut and the other federations, confederations and all participating members of the World Cup.

“Entities with total tax exemption in events directly or indirectly related to the World Cup. Host association, co-host associations, all other FIFA associations and Confederations”

Secondly, Canada It will comply with everything as normal and the United States does not have a document that regulates this type of action. In accordance with ESPNin the Peña Nieto administration it was made clear that the agreements may not be modified by any government.

A few days ago, the president of the FIFA, Gianni Infantinovisited the country’s capital and met with the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to see if the agreements that were established were maintained. For his part, the president of Mexico made it clear that they will help in everything so that the World Cup 2026 be carried out without any problem in national territory.

KEEP READING:

Qatar announced a new type of accommodation for the 2022 World Cup: this is the thousand Bedouin tents that will be in the desert

They asked for one year and eight months in prison for Blatter and Platini for fraud in Switzerland

The official posters for the Qatar 2022 World Cup were released